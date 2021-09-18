The Ghana police service has been alleged to have made a whopping Gh¢11,000,000 from the sales of recruitment forms

The publication sighted by YEN.com.gh reports that 110,000 young Ghanaians applied to be recruited but the services of only 5,000 will be needed

Many Ghanaians are convinced that there is an ulterior motive behind the huge sales of recruitment forms by security services

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A recent publication by Ghanaweb reports that the administration of the Ghana police service has earned Gh¢110,000,000 in total from recruitment forms sales.

Out of the 110,000 people that applied for the recruitment, 95,000 are reported to have been shortlisted to the next phase of the process, Mynewsgh revealed.

The Service, however, has openings for only 5,000 persons.

There have been numerous complaints from Ghanaians concerning recruitment by the security services.

Police administration bags GH¢11,000,000 from sale of recruitment forms Source: @ghpoliceservice

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Many believe that these recruitments serve as avenues to exploit jobless Ghanaian youth for the little they have, Mynewsgh reported.

Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, a Ghanaian lawyer in the US was one of such complaints who could not make sense of why the youth wants to service the country but would have to pay to even be considered for recruitment.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that in a statement issued on Friday, September 10, the Ministry said the “recruitment will be based on merit”.

The Chief Director of the Ministry Adelaide Anno-Kumi said the 11,000 Ghanaians that will be recruited into services will enhance security in the country.

Anno Kumi said it will help address unemployment challenges in the country so that the youth of this country can be gainfully employed. He reiterated that the application would be done online, with no middlemen involved.

The Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Nurudeen Fuseini, revealed that the NPP will make sure members of the party will be included in the current recruitments.

He said the NPP will block the entry of people who are known for criticising the government and known supporters of the NDC.

Nurudeen encouraged members of the NPP to send in their applications to be considered.

Source: Yen.com.gh