An interesting video of a young man pumping out volumes of water from his body is causing many to react online

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the boy was seen washing his face, hands and legs with the water he pumps out

Netizens are saying he deserves to be on Guinness world records

A video has surfaced online which is gathering massive reactions from netizens.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Adom FM's official Facebook page, the young man is seen forcing out high volumes of water from his body.

The first pump of water was used to wash his face, the second, his hands and the last pump was used on his feet.

Video of Young boy Pumping Water from his body Causes Massive Stir Online Source: Adom FM

Source: Facebook

On-lookers expressed their shock at what they were witnessing with their eyes.

The young man attracted many people upon seeing what he was doing.

The ma recording the video was in awe.

Netizens who saw the video quickly ran to the comments section to express their surprise and opinions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

From Acka-Blay Amoah Francis:

Water tank. What a tank! Can't believe it. Is it magic or talent? Africa got talent.

Senyo Awudza commented:

This is real my grandfather always drink two 34 bucket of water before we set off to farm ,at farm he brings out some of the water to drink when he is thirsty . I one day ask him how he does that ,and he said he has a place in his stomach in which he can store water which is different from his alimentary canal so he has to bring the water from there before he can drink it into his stomach

Ammonia GH Abuoden replied:

God come and see. The 70% water that the body needs, ur son is happily misusing it.

Ekow Biney wrote:

I want to travel through the dessert to libya, please I need him to escort me,will pay him

Sanpson Samuel Torszro:

This guy should have won Guinness world record should he be in Europe, please Guinness World Records give him the title he deserves it thank you

Watch the video below;

Source: Yen News