Afia Schwarzenegger says has turned a new leaf and would not feud anybody anymore

She says the time has come for her to live her life according to the things she learnt from the Bible School

Afia's announcement has received mixed reactions from her fans

Controversial Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Afia Schwar, has announced that she is no longer interested in fighting others, as she is known for.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia said she has decided to change from that behaviour, and also to work on her temper.

Afia said it was a decision she woke up one morning to take, adding that nobody is influencing her to go that way.

According to Afia, it is time for her to live in accordance with the knowledge she gained at the bible training school.

Afia, however, would not make the announcement without a warning as she warned that anyone who would abuse her change of attitude by causing her any trouble would not be spared.

Her announcement has triggered mixed reactions among her fans.

Some advised her to stick to her promise while others said stopping beef would make Ghana boring.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

purple_lemon_clothing: "Sister Afia, I have come to realise that anytime you say you have stopped a habit, God will allow you to be tested. So if you say you will not be angry again, People will try your temper. When you say you won't drink again, some one will bring you your favorite drink. It was your declaration that invited these tests. So these test will continue until you pass or fail. I pray and hope that you will pass."

naa.shormey777: "Sis Afia, pls I wanted to be honest with u,if u change Ghana will be very very boring, I beg u don't changebiko,I'm on my knees begging."

nhanhaadhwoa: "Eeeeeiii change mpo nie."

nana_akua_earehart: "I don’t think the provokes will allow you to control your temper give it to them when necessary."

linkybwoi: "Sometimes I wish I had part of ur boldness & confidence... You are a brave & strong woman I salute."

gh_gists: "Afia I’m coming for your phone ah."

dorigencobs: "you're just crazy. I can't stop laughing"

Fighting friends and spilling secrets

Afia Schwar is noted for becoming enemies with people who were once friends, and spilling secrets shared.

She is known to have fought Delay, the very person who gave her the fame she is enjoying today and called her barren.

Afia also fought her former best friends, Mzbel, Rachel Appoh, Ayisha Modi, just to name a few.

She also insulted Kumawood actress Vivian Jill. Rumours have it that she has a hand in the broken marriage of Akua GMB, after she accused her of cheating on her husband Dr Kwaku Oteng.

