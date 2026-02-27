A Ghanaian student is trending for the right reasons after her US visa was approved

She shared the conversation she had with the visa officer during the interview and the reason that led to her being issued a visa

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have commended the lady on having her visa approved

A female Ghanaian student has become an inspiration to others desirous of studying in the US, as she shared her experience at the US embassy.

This comes after her US visa was approved in under 60 seconds when she showed up for the visa interview at the US embassy, and decided to share what transpired when she faced the visa officer.

A Ghanaian student delights as she gets her US visa approved Photo credit: DDoubleAnti/Getty, dimarikGetty Images

Source: Getty Images

In this vein, a young man known on TikTok as @oseibarima_posted a video of the visa transcript, where he delved into the conversation the applicant had with the visa officer during the interview.

For starters, she disclosed that the applicant, whose name was withheld, was studying for an MBA in Business Administration and a Master’s in Information Technology at the Imperial State University in the US

He also mentioned that the applicant needed to cover $6,200 in school fees and that her husband was the sponsor.

During the interview with the visa officer at the embassy, the applicant was first asked about her programme of study, to which she responded.

The visa officer then asked who would be paying for her trip, to which she replied that her husband would cover the expenses.

She was then asked when she was expected to complete her programme and about her plans afterwards, to which she replied that upon completion, she would return to her former company to work in a managerial role.

She was also asked about the childcare costs, to which she indicated that the annual cost would be $3,600.

The United States slaps a non-immigrant visa ban on Ghana and 74 other countries. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

It was at that point that the visa officer asked the applicant to come in for biometrics in a week.

In analysing the decision to approve the applicant's visa, the visa officer indicated that funding clarity for the applicant was medium, the programme fit was medium, but she had strong home ties.

The visa officer then noted that the applicant’s success was helped by her status as a current student and the clear end date of her programme.

It was also made known that her credible post-graduation plan, which involved returning to her former company, helped her case.

Offering recommendations, the visa officer advised the applicant to stop talking when the visa officer says no more explanation is needed.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to applicant getting a visa approval

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have reacted to the success story of the applicant who got her visa approved.

LORD SEE BY YOU commented:

"A brother holds a BSc. Maths Education and will be completing MPhil. Maths Education, MBA (Finance and Accounting), Bachelor of Laws. Can he get funding?"

Phill opined:

"I think it is the home tie that helped her because she’ll be returning back to her company."

Man fumes after visa refusal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man shared his frustration over his inability to relocate abroad.

This comes after he was denied a visa following several unsuccessful attempts.

A video showed him complaining to a friend that he could not understand why his efforts to relocate abroad had failed

Source: YEN.com.gh