Many are drawing heaps of inspiration from one woman's humble hustle after she came to the attention of the online community.

Popular Twitter user @kulanicool took to sharing a series of pictures showing the unknown woman preparing the baked goods and then taking to the streets to start selling.

The caption read:

"May God bless her hustle."

Not to be taken for granted is the effort that goes into her hustle, which is put on full display as she is pictured mass-producing the rock buns without any help.

Humble hustle draws huge praise from Mzansi

@Kokayina1 shared:

"Scones baked in that type of oven are the ish. Where is she based?"

@PinterkonChivas ventured:

"Where is she selling from? If she makes this much quantity, she can also sell to businesses, mini restaurants, not only individuals."

@Ablackie45 offered:

"She is a winner. Matter of time I guarantee that."

@nlan6564 added:

"How do we support her hustle? Xmas is coming and we will need hampers."

@Mpilonh78180739 wrote:

"May her business grow even better and her wishes come true."

Lady employs 10 in her own businesses

In related news, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Abigail Gyanwah, a young lady who graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018, now runs two startups Shefata Clothing and Braids and Cuts Palace, which have a total of about 10 employees.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Abigail indicates that she decided to start something for herself when she was only in level 200 in the university because of the high unemployment rate in the country.

"Although my mother was not in full support at the time because she wanted me to focus on my studies, I still persevered and learned on YouTube how I could sew dresses myself. But now, she is proud of me," Abigail recalls.

Source: Yen.com.gh