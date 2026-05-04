Gospel singer Broda Sammy launched the 50-bedroom Kingdom Royal Palace Hotel in Kumasi on April 26, 2026, sparking widespread social media attention

Social media commentators alleged the property did not belong to him, claiming he was merely a frontman for the real owner in a marketing stunt

Broda Sammy hit back on May 4, sharing a video of the alleged original owner confirming the sale and threatening legal action against his accusers

Broda Sammy has clapped back at viral social media claims that his recently launched Kumasi hotel is not his.

Broda Sammy threatens to take legal action amid controversy surrounding the ownership of his Kingdom Palace Royal Hotel in Kumasi. Image credit: @brodasammy_nationsworshipper

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, April 26, 2026, the popular gospel singer grabbed headlines after launching a newly built hotel in Kumasi.

Broda Sammy's hotel, a massive 50-bedroom facility with a restaurant and pub, swimming pool, and other amenities, was unveiled to the public as the Kingdom Royal Palace Hotel.

The multi-storey building was designed in a clean and elegant architectural style, featuring a cream and beige exterior.

However, numerous social media commentators have alleged that the building does not belong to the gospel musician.

Broda Sammy was accused of being a front man for the real owner and that his claims of ownership are a mere marketing stunt.

Below is an Instagram video showing Broda Sammy’s hotel.

Broda Sammy threatens legal action over hotel

On Monday, May 4, 2026, Broda Sammy took to his Facebook page to respond to the allegations.

He shared a video of the alleged owner of the hotel making a call in which he confirmed that he had sold the property to Broda Sammy.

The businessman said he had built the property to a point but could not complete it due to financial challenges, so he sold it.

He said that if it belonged to him, he would proudly claim the glory associated with launching a 50-bedroom hotel, but he had sold it, and it was now the property of the gospel singer.

Broda Sammy warned those making the claims that he would take them to court if they did not cease.

The Facebook video shared by Broda Sammy, threatening action over untrue claims about the Kingdom Royal Palace Hotel, is below.

Reactions to Broda Sammy’s hotel clapback

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to Broda Sammy’s threat to seek legal action against claims that he does not own the 50-bedroom Kingdom Royal Palace Hotel.

Charity Lomotey said:

"Massa forgetti obiara and live your life, you don't owe anybody explanations for your achievements in life. 3bibi fu) bi num 3ni 3nibr3 wahu oooh daabi."

Adizatu Ibrahim wrote:

"You don't owe anyone an account, my dear; that is how we Africans are. When you can’t do something, and someone does it, then you criticise them."

Berchie Desmond commented:

"Bro, there is no need to take them to court. The fact that they misuse their money and you are properly using yours has made them envious, so keep on fighting a good fight. Even if it is not for you, as they were saying, it changes nothing, so just keep cool."

Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy announces his divorce from his France-based wife, Obaa Yaa. Image credit: BrodaSammymusic

Source: Facebook

Broda Sammy announces divorce

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Broda Sammy announced that his divorce from his wife had been finalised.

In a video, the Ghanaian gospel singer detailed the events that transpired during the divorce proceedings with his wife Obaa Yaa's family.

Source: YEN.com.gh