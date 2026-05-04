Nana Agradaa has found herself back on the news after she shared a powerful prophecy about the Kumawood actor Agya Koo

This came after the movie star established a new political party called “The Base Ghana First”, catching the attention of many

Agradaa's unexpected spiritual prediction about Agya Koo has sparked a massive stir on social media, as Ghanaians have reacted

Founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has dropped a prophecy about Agya Koo.

Nana Agradaa releases a strong prophetic word on Kumawood actor Agya Koo. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @officialagyakoo

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Roman Fadda, the woman of God stated that the Kumawood star could one day become the president of Ghana.

According to the ex-convict, the die-hard supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Agya Koo, carries a divine grace and destiny that could elevate him to be the leader of the nation.

Nana Agradaa's prophetic message has caused a stir on social media as Ghanaians have shared their mixed reactions.

The YouTube video of Agradaa's interview with Roman Fadda is below:

Reaction to Agradaa's Agya Koo's prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Nana Agradaa released the prophecy about Agya Koo.

Robert wrote:

“Maybe he'll be President in your shrine palace, not Ghana.”

Gina wrote:

“Agya koo himself does not believe this prophecy.”

John Moresi wrote:

“I don't doubt you. Because Ghana is the only country where anybody can occupy an important office. Even illiterates and comedians are aspiring to be Presidents and MPs.”

Barbara Adu wrote:

“Why not, only in Ghana can a 15 years prison sentence be reduced to 9 months. Of course, people who cannot write their names can become a president.”

Wilson wrote:

“The presidential sword is from Cape Coast... It will be hard for him to hold it, the sword chooses.”

Billa wrote:

“How can someone who can not write his Name become a president in future?”

Agya Koo announces the establishment of a new political movement, the ‘The Base Ghana First' party. Image credit: @officialagyakoo

Source: Facebook

Agya Koo launches “The Base Ghana First”

Meanwhile, on April 12, 2026, Agya Koo announced the establishment of a new political movement, the ‘The Base Ghana First' party.

According to the veteran actor, the new party sought to end the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and provide an alternative for Ghanaians.

He emphasised that the need for a third force in Ghana's political landscape to address the perceived shortcomings of both the NDC and NPP influenced his decision to start the new movement.

Speaking on his vision for the GFP, he noted that individuals from the 16 regions of the country had expressed their intent to join him in establishing the new political party.

Agya Koo explained that the new party sought to prioritise the needs of ordinary Ghanaians, especially traders, while also promoting tourism and development across the country.

Watch a YouTube video of Agya Koo launching his new political party below:

Nana Agradaa's prophecy to Ghanaian leaders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa caused a stir after she released a deep prophetic message to Ghanaian leaders, weeks after her release from Nsawam female prison.

In a video, Mama Pat shared the information God directed her to give to the leaders, claiming the country needs intercessors, not doom prophecies.

The prophetic insight from Nana Agradaa sparked a massive reaction on social media, as thrilled Ghanaians have shared their diverse opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh