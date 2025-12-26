Ebo Noah made a rare public appearance at Rapperholic 2025 in his signature outfit and hairstyle

The popular social media personality took centre stage to introduce Sarkodie, setting a powerful and emotional tone for the rapper’s grand entrance

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Ebo Noah's video on Instagram

Self-proclaimed prophet Ebo Noah became the subject of public scrutiny after making a surprise appearance at the Rapperholic Festival held at the Grand Arena in Accra on December 25, 2025.

Ebo Noah remains one of the most talked-about religious figures in recent months, following his bold prophecy that a catastrophic global flood would strike the world on December 25.

Rapperholic 2025: Ebo Noah Makes Rare Appearance to Introduce Sarkodie in Grand Style

Ebo Noah attends Rapperholic 2025

Claiming divine revelations, he rose to prominence after announcing plans to build modern-day “arks” to save believers ahead of the predicted disaster.

While his message attracted a dedicated following, it also drew heavy criticism from religious leaders, scientists and social media users who questioned the authenticity of his claims.

During the event, Ebo Noah was confronted by members of the audience who questioned him about his much-talked-about prophecy.

Some attendees openly expressed disappointment, accusing him of deceiving the public and misleading people who took his warnings seriously.

In response, Ebo Noah told the crowd the flood did not happen because he prayed, adding that many others, including netizens on social media, also prayed for the disaster not to occur.

According to him, those collective prayers led to a change in events. Videos of the exchange have since surfaced online, triggering mixed reactions. While a few defended his explanation, many others criticised him.

Reactions as Ebo Noah attends Rapperholic 2025

Some social media users have commented on Ebo Noah's video after he made an appearance at the 2025 Rapperholic concert. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

fredrickcoba stated:

"Wowwww this is the best of all time intro The Highlight forever 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

nk_klick stated:

Now he has finally gotten what he wants 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

emily_nanaama stated:

"He’s handsome nso oo😂😂😂."

philzy_bossy stated:

"Oh my Lawd 😂😂😂😂 I love Ghana I swear !! What a country 😢😢😢😂😂😂😂😂😂."

the_african.child stated:

"Ghanaians love every nonsense 😢. He's a celebrity like that for Ghana 😂."

__sundayhero stated:

"Walahi Ghana Sweet Paaa 😂😂😂😂."

frankaddoblog stated:

"Hand for touch this guy😂."

mznaa11 stated:

"Ei, God is merciful paaa o."

Sarkodie arrives at Rapperholic 2025

Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, turned heads with his look at the 2025 Rapperholic in a designer outfit.

The BET winner completed his look with

