Pastor Arrives At Church Event in Expensive Limousine Car, Photos Cause Stir

Nigerians have reacted to the glamourous fashion the founder of Deeper Life Bible Church showed up for a church program

Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi showed up in a sleek platinum limousine that is worth millions of naira

Photos from his arrival have sparked debate on social media as many expressed surprise at the expensive whip the pastor famed for his modest lifestyle doctrines graced in

The founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, William Folorunso Kumuyi, stormed Abuja for a church crusade in an expensive whip worth millions of naira and this has got social media buzzing.

Kumuyi who was accompanied by his wife were received by church officials as they alighted a platinum limousine ride.

The pastor arrived in grand style Photo Credit: Pastor W F Kumuyi

Source: UGC

It is said that the program tagged Divine Solution is a crusade.

The car choice didn't sit well with some folks as they thought it is a departure from the modest lifestyle the preacher is known for and teaches.

Reacting to the ride type, a Facebook user identified as Ify Onyegbule wrote:

"Pa Kumuyi in Abuja? A lot has changed o!

"I hope the congregation is moving with the times o!"

Nigerians react

Jasper Steve Jones opined:

"The same Kumuyi who abused his flocks in the 80s telling them Television was a devil equipment and I saw vulnerable followers throwing away their TVs. Nigerian Pastors are jibi jibi set of people criminals pawning on its poor members. Make una shine una eyes!"

Adediran K Daniel Livingstone stated:

"So Pastor WF Kumuyi taught people to hate , detest and Loathe a good lifestyle if they can afford it legitimately???

"It's apt that we all just tend to draw misconceptions and make them seem like it's true."

Nuhu Fulani Kwajafa said:

"Wow.. What an achievement indeed with a country with over 10million children out of school, thousands of children dying everyday because they can access healthcare etc. Anyway, what we all ignore today will consume us tomorrow. Including the so call General overseers. On that day all Mirable powers will fail because they have failed God and the people."

Olatunji Shobande remarked:

"The only permanent thing in this transient life is change. Positive or negative. That constant K is always there. 30 years ago, you couldn't have seen this coming, but that constant K is a bi*tch."

Source: Yen.com.gh