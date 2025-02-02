Prof Ransford Gyampo said he accepted President John Mahama’s appointment as Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority after deep overnight consideration

He stated that leaving the University of Ghana after nearly 20 years was a tough decision, but he also saw the need to serve

Prof Gyampo emphasised that he remains neutral and viewed his acceptance as a patriotic duty rather than political allegiance

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) Professor Ransford Gyampo said he accepted President John Mahama’s appointment after an overnight consideration.

He gave reasons for accepting the role and said that it was a tough decision after spending almost 20 years at the University of Ghana.

Prof Ransford Gyampo gives reasons for accepting John Mahama's appointment as CEO Of Ghana Shippers Authority. Photo credit: @ProfRansfordGgyampo & @JDMahama

In an interview on TV3, Prof Gyampo said he spent a whole night thinking about the appointment before accepting the GSA boss position.

“It was a pleasant surprise. I had to spend almost the whole night not sleeping, thinking because I have been at the University of Ghana for almost 20 years. I’ve had a lot of networks and lived with my colleagues and superiors, so many things that I do for my people.

According to Prof Ransford Gyampo, he intended to contest for any of the top positions in UTAG this year before his appointment came in.

He stated that being neutral did not mean he could not accept an appointment from the government.

“They’ve seen you as a neutral then a government comes and tells you that even though you are neutral we want you to come and serve. Then you say that because I’m neutral I cannot serve.”

“In my view, it is actually unpatriotic, nation-wrecking and a show of lack of commitment to the nation course to criticize a regime for wrongdoing and to refuse an opportunity to go help right what is wrong in the service of not a political party but in the service of a nation,” he added.

Netizens react to Prof Gyampo’s appointment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions after President John Mahama named Prof Gyampo as CEO of GSA. Read them below:

@abomah_enoch said:

“Why do some people think intelligent citizens do not deserve key positions in "a government" . Congratulations Prof. Gyampo; serve well.”

@FJ_Edzeamey wrote:

“Congratulations to Prof Kobby Mensah @thePOE_T and Prof Ransford Gyampo. @chrisatadika good morning ooo🙏🙏🙏.”

@AkuafoHallJCR said:

“🎉 Akuafo Hall JCR extends heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Ransford Gyampo on his well-deserved appointment as CEO of Ghana Shippers Authority. We are incredibly proud! 🎉.”

@__kuffour wrote:

“Looks like those strikes weren’t just about lecturers’ welfare after all. Prof. Gyampo was busy securing his own future, and sadly, it came at the expense of students' education.”

Prof Gyampo appointed Ghana Shippers Authority's CEO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prof Ransford Gyampo had been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority.

The University of Ghana lecturer will succeed Kwesi Baffour Sarpong who served under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Some netizens congratulated him while others accused him of not being neutral after all.

