The case of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the lady who was recently found after going missing, has landed her family in trouble.

Josephine's husband, Michael Simmons, and her mother have been arrested as accomplices.

3news.com reported that the husband and his mother-in-law are suspected to have aided Josephine in faking her kidnap.

