Family of Takoradi pregnant woman wants her released to the family

They want to have tests done on her to also verify what the police have been saying

The husband of Josephine according to his brother has been acting funny since her return

Medical examinations in less than 48 hours after Josephine Panyin Mensah was found claim she was never pregnant.

The Western Regional Minister announced that per reports given to him, the alleged kidnapping of the lady was also just a lie.

Due to this controversy and back and forth surrounding the pregnancy and disappearance of Josephine, the family wants to conduct an independent test without the interference of the government to prove that she was pregnant.

We want an independent verification - Family of Takoradi pregnant woman demand

Source: UGC

In a report filed by CitiNews, the brother-in-law of Josephine, Emmanuel Arkoh, said the family is in distress and shocked at the police report and revelation by the regional minister.

“Can they also deliver her to us so we do a test by ourselves with a different doctor so that we can also bring records because we don’t have any access?,” Arkoh said.

Arkoh said Josephine's husband needs psychological help as he has been acting unstable since the return of his wife and the release of the police report.

“Because of this issue, he [Husband] has been acting very funny,” Mr. Arkoh said.

Josephine's husband and mother arrested as accomplices

Meanwhile, Josephine's husband, Michael Simmons, and her mother, Agnes Essel, have been arrested as accomplices.

3news.com reported that the husband and his mother-in-law are suspected to have aided Josephine in faking her kidnap.

They were arrested alongside Josephine to aid the police in investigating the matter.

Their arrest was reportedly confirmed by Justice Acquah, an aide to the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

Regional Minister paid kidnappers GHc 3k to release Josephine

The Special Aide to the Western Regional Minister, Justice Acquah, has revealed that the minister paid GH¢3,000 to the kidnappers.

In a report filed by 3news.com, Acquah said though the kidnappers demanded GH¢500 and later GH¢1,000, the regional minister paid GH¢3,000.

According to Acquah, he personally handed over the money to the police to be sent to the kidnappers.

