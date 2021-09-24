The ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Akua GMB, has explained why marrying a beautiful woman would not bring happiness

She said buying a new car, and owning a mansion also do not guarantee happiness

Akua said happiness is free and yet very expensive for those who want to have it

Many have reacted to her video with some saying she was relating her own experience

The former wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Sally Akua Amoakoaa, commonly known as Akua GMB, has said that marrying a beautiful woman does not guarantee happiness.

She said also that owning a big mansion does not bring happiness either, so is buying a new car.

To her, happiness is free yet very expensive, stressing that having all that one desires cannot bring happiness

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akua explained that for the man who thinks he has found happiness marrying a beautiful woman soon sees another woman and he wants to have her.

Akua said about the one who buys the car that though he has just bought the car, he wishes and looks to buy a new one.

Akua also said some acquire a big mansion and the next day they want another one.

Though Akua seems to be freeing her mind on the subject, some actually think that she is shading her ex-husband, and her former rival, Akosua Achiaa Linda, who shared a video of a big mansion recently.

In the comments seen by YEN.com.gh, some fans actually told Akua to get away with her motivational speech.

Others said she had learned her lessons the hard way and sharing the experience with her fans.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

acoustichood: “Her f3 fri y3n so kooo 3wuraa (In Akan meaning “lady, get away and stop worrying us”)

nya_asem_hw3: “Someone tag shade owner.”

nahnahakhua: “Why do most people think that marrying an elderly person is all about material things?pls kindly go and watch fine wine on youtube and come thank me later,it will teach u that marrying an older person isn't all about money buh more to it.”

iam_mega_bella: "FACTS !!!"

albyinspire: "Purest truth."

nanaakua.ampong: "True ooo."

the.lordisintown: "motivational speakers."

obibini_266: "When did u know this?... Barely years ago u were throwing shots at young mens who wants to follow the true path to success."

belindadorse: "Word....you have learn your lesson and I think she want to share with us...we hear advice taken....miss happiness."

follow_if_u_luv_cars: "That's Ur side of the story."

debbie_nhyiraba: "See dis shameless girl oo after going to be the 4th wife of an old man ur here advising who after he left u and went in for that beautiful Linda lady Ur not serious Go and work n make ur own money like ur fellow independent women are doing n stop chasing old men for 9th wife position."

Dr. Kwaku Oteng

Meanwhile, the Adonko boss, rumoured to have married 6 women, has said that marrying many women is a blessing.

He explained the reason in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh.

Ayisha Modi has also claimed that Tracey Boakye's daughter is for Kwaku Oteng, disclosing that Tracey's friend Afia Schwar told her everything.

Oteng's newest wife, Linda, was in the news recently following a video of her flaunting her beautiful house and Range Rover.

Akua GMB was also in the news when a video of her first son with Kwaku Oteng got many admiring the boy.

