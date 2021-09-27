The video of a young boy inviting his secondary schoolmate to prom has gone viral online and stirred comments

While some people said that students at such teenage age should not show such public affection, others said it is cool

In the short clip, younger students present screamed loudly when the boy knelt to give the girl a bouquet

The video of some secondary students expressing love to themselves in the school compound as people gathered around filming them has stirred massive reactions on social media.

A man with the social media handle @Germanprinz condemned such a show of love among young ones, wondering how the world now copies such a 'westernized' act.

People had different things to say about the video. Photo source: @thetattleroomng

Sweet secondary school love

He asked who is in charge of the school where the public show of love took place. In the video, young ones observed the students with keen interest.

A teenage girl walked towards the boy and hugged him. The audience erupted in wild jubilation as their love. The video was also reshared by Pulse Nigeria.

There were some other students who acted as instrumentalists to give the occasion some music. The video has gathered mixed reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Is it right?

usmanashafe said:

"We have a 21 year old in BBNaija house with hundreds of tattoo and piercings, showing Virgina and kissing different people here and there."

_zeezah1_ said:

"This isn't right in the presence of the extremely young ones present there. My thought tho."

bou_jee_mimi said:

"Its just prom. Let them be please."

testola_xx said:

"This bro should just geddifok, if we want to even follow culture or tradition, almost all 18 yo girls would have been married rn. Bro should go and take a chill pill and let them have fun."

olubusola_a_o said:

"But it’s cute na."

niyolababie said:

"If it's true love.its okay....l support it, but the both must protected.. And must further there education, for dem to get to the finish line..."

_p.e.r.k.y said:

"Where’s their principal?"

Young man fell in love at first sight

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a young man, Bayo Lawal, narrated the story of how he met his wife many years ago in 2013. His story inspired many people.

In a lengthy LinkedIn post, the young man said that after he had gone to church to seek the Lord’s face for direction, he saw a beautiful lady walk in.

At the sight of her, he said that his heart skipped. Weeks after that encounter, the lady came back to the same church to worship.

