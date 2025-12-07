A blockbuster Group L draws together Ghana, England, Croatia, and Panama, setting up a fierce World Cup storyline packed with pedigree and ambition

Ghana, England, Panama, and Croatia have been thrown together in a compelling Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a potful of contrasting styles, rising ambitions, and high-stakes storylines guaranteed to light up the tournament.

From European pedigree to African promise and North American grit, this group promises to be interesting.

Otto Addo's Black Stars squad selection process for the 2026 World Cup is expected to be competitive.

The Three Lions have lifted the FIFA World Cup once and reached the UEFA European Championship final on two occasions. Croatia battled their way to the World Cup final in 2018, losing to France 4-1, as ESPN reported. Ghana boast of four Africa Cup of Nations and a remarkable quarter-final feat in 2010, while Panama would fancy their chances against these top national teams.

The Black Stars' 2022 World Cup campaign was a rollercoaster filled with emotion, promise, and frustration. Otto Addo's men showed flashes of brilliance, especially in their thrilling 3–2 win over South Korea, but inconsistency and defensive lapses ultimately proved costly.

Defeats to Portugal and long-time rivals Uruguay meant Ghana finished bottom of Group H, exiting at the group stage for the second straight tournament. Despite the disappointment, the squad’s youthful core offered hope for the future, laying the foundation for a stronger return on the global stage.

According to Ghana head coach Otto Addo, his team has learnt from their mistakes and is primed to make a strong impression at next year's tournament. The former Borussia Dortmund coach emphasised that the Ghana national football team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has only sharpened their resolve to succeed at the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo.

Following Friday's draw, FIFA confirmed the full World Cup Group L schedule, and now attention has shifted to which players Addo must take to the World Cup.

YEN.com.gh has taken a look at ten Black Stars players who must definitely travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico World Cup.

10 players Otto Addo must select

1. Benjamin Asare

2. Mohammed Salisu

3. Alexander Djiku

4. Gideon Mensah

5. Thomas Partey

6. Mohammed Kudus

7.Jordan Ayew

8. Antoine Semenyo

9. Jonas Adjetey

10. Kwasi Sibo

Ghana's potential World Cup squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh took a deep dive into the 26 players Otto Addo is expected to rely on for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, analysing the blend of experience, youth, and tactical balance needed for a competitive Black Stars squad.

The ten players featured in this piece also made that list, which included some home-based players, with Otto Addo's selection process expected to be very competitive.

