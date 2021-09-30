Stonewboy recently shared a video on social media that showed his beautiful home

The video revealed Stoenwboy's home had a lush green compound with marble floors and neatly tiled walls as well as a swimming pool

Stonebwoy was having a good time with his children, Jidula and Janam, who joined him in a dance

Dancehall music star Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has shared a new video on social media.

The video posted on his Instagram page has Stonebwoy showing the compound of his plush house.

Stonebwoy was spending some good time with his daughter, Jidula, and son, Janam, at home.

Stonebwoy has shared a video showing his plush home

Source: Instagram

The Putuu hitmaker was seen jamming to his latest track Ariba. The children joined him on the dancefloor to show off their rib-cracking dance moves.

The video, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed Stoenwboy's compound to be lush with green lawns and marble floors. Besides Stonebwoy and his children was the swimming pool in their house.

The walls of the house are neatly tiled with some green flowers climbing them.

From the video, Stonewboy's house has a very beautiful and neat compound.

Stonebwoy's times with his children

This is not the first of such videos from Stonebwoy as he has always been a doting parent to his Jidula and Janam.

The Ghanaian powerhouse dancehall artiste provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to his children, and a recent video of him bonding with his son is one of the beautiful things on the internet.

Stonebwoy regularly finds time to create beautiful memories with his children, and opulent visuals of such moments have always been captured on camera.

Source: Yen.com.gh