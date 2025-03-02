Okumfour Kwadee’s mother has disclosed that bad company and stubbornness led to her son’s current struggles with mental health issues

The Ghanaian hiplife legend, known for hits like “Abrantie,” has faced personal and health challenges in recent years

She made these remarks during an interview with Empress Gifty Adorye on the United Showbiz programme on Saturday

Madam Cecilia Atootalega, the mother of Ghanaian hiplife artiste Okumfour Kwadee has opened up about her son's recent struggles with mental health.

Speaking in an interview on the United Showbiz show on Saturday, March 1, 2025, the veteran musician's mother attributed his illness to certain bad life choices he made.

Madam Cecilia explained that Okumfour Kwadee got himself involved with bad friends who negatively influenced him to engage in substance use.

She expressed concern and disappointment over her son's situation, stating that his association with negative influences and refusal to heed good advice had contributed significantly to his downfall.

"My son's situation is the result of obstinacy, bad company, and substance use cause is downfall. I won't sit here to disgrace my own son, but I believe he's the cause of his problems," she said.

Okumfour Kwadee’s mother clears the air

She further refuted claims in the media that she was responsible for her son's predicament, preventing his friends in the industry from helping him.

Madam Cecillia said she was rather the one praying and seeking help for her son.

She disclosed that she once called on rapper Lord Kenya, a close friend to her son, who had also been through a similar challenge before, to seek help.

During the discussion with Lord Kenya, Madam Cecillia said, he opened up about his challenges and how he overcame them, assuring her that her son would get better.

Okumfour Kwadee, known in private life as Jerry Anaba, rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like “Abrantie” and “Mesan Aba."

However, the hiplife musician has been in the news recently for his struggles with mental health and personal issues.

Netizens react to Okumfour Kwadee’s mother's interview

Upon chance in excerpt of the interview with Okumfour Kwadee’s mother on social media, many Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their views.

Be aware of some of the comments:

@teddy_Dwyane said:

"Depression 101… he couldn’t rebrand his craft to take advantage of the new media or era like shatta wale and sarkodie did… also made worse by hard dr**gs. He virtually had no escape plan if the music career ended."

@Naz201 also said:

"Is that really his mother? Ghana wake up. Before they sacrifice this woman for free. Leave the man alone there more artist in ghana to talk about. Leave him out. Mark my words. Let's follow this woman and see who she is.. let's go."

@Attaokyere1 commented:

"Am proud of this woman. Speak the truth."

Okomfo Kwadee's mother blames Hammer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that also Okomfo Kwadee's mother blamed her son's manager, Hammer Nti, for tarnishing her image in the media.

She said Mr Nti was the one spreading falsehood about her, blaming her for Okomfo Kwadee's challenges.

Mr Nti, however, denied the allegation when he was called to respond, and said that he only sought to help his artiste get back on his feet.

