Details of the funeral arrangement for the late Lesley Kweku Amissah have been announced on social media

According to the obituary poster shared on Instagram, Lesley will be buried in February 2025 in Accra

Netizens who saw the post about Lesley Kweku Amissah's funeral arrangements were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section

The family of deceased communications expert, Lesley Kweku Amissah, has announced the burial date for their beloved.

Mr Amissah passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2025. The cause of his demise was not disclosed.

Family of late Lesley Kweku Amissah announces funeral arrangement. Image source: Lesley Kweku Amissah

Lesley left behind a lovely wife, Hayet Rida, a renowned Ghanaian influencer, known for her captivating content on social media, and also a son.

Lesley's passing broke the hearts of many friends and loved ones who poured out their tributes in the comments section of the post announcing his passing.

Who is Lesley Kweku Amissah?

Lesley, until his passing was a renowned communications guru and event planner. He was the Founder & CEO of Mosaicblue Communication and Portobello & Company.

When will Lesley be buried?

Lesley will be buried in Accra on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the Lashibi Funeral Homes.

Tributes pour in for Lesley

Many Ghanaians have yet to come to terms with the demise of Mr Kweku Amissah. They poured their hearts out in touching tributes in the comment section of the post announcing his passing. Many also sympathised with his wife Hayet Rida.

@nuskis_essentials wrote:

"Oohh May He Rest In Peace."

@dogoreyz wrote:

"RIP Lesley."

@greatness_glo wrote:

"Rest in Perfect peace Sir."

@lady_purple9236 wrote:

"Rest in peace 🕊️ Sir."

@opes_world wrote:

"My heart is still broken. RIP Lesley."

@ajonesprod wrote:

"Rest in perfect peace Sir and my condolences to Hayet. It's a tough time but take heart. This too shall pass."

