Kevin McGarry has become a prominent figure in the Hallmark universe, captivating audiences with his charming performances and heart-warming love stories. Some of his iconic roles include When Calls the Heart, The Wedding Veil, and My Grown-Up Christmas List, in which he stars alongside his real-life romance Kayla Wallace.

Kevin McGarry at the 2017 Summer TCA Hallmark Channel event in Beverly Hills (L) and the "When Calls The Heart" Season 7 dinner (R). Photo: Earl Gibson III, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kevin McGarry is best known for his roles in Hallmark productions.

His notable works include Heartland (2016–2021), When Calls the Heart (2019–2025), The Wedding Veil (2022), and My Grown-Up Christmas List (2022).

(2016–2021), (2019–2025), (2022), and (2022). He is married to actress Kayla Wallace, whom he met on the set of When Calls the Heart in 2018.

in 2018. McGarry has an alleged net worth of $2 million as of 2025.

Kevin McGarry's profile summary

Full name Kevin McGarry Gender Male Date of birth 18 March 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Kincardine, Ontario, Canada Current residence Kincardine, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 189 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Black Eye colour Blue Mother Mike McGarry Father Kathy McGarry Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Kayla Wallace School Kincardine High School College George Brown College, Fanshawe College Profession Actor Net worth $2 million Instagram @kevin_mcgarry_w

Kevin McGarry's biography

Kevin McGarry was born on 18 March 1985 in Kincardine, Ontario, Canada. His parents, Mike and Kathy McGarry, are originally from Ajax but moved to Ontario in the late 70s.

Kevin's father worked at Bruce Power, while his mother worked at CIBC and Hepcoe-Meridian Credit Union. Kevin's brother Ryan is an accountant in Aylmer.

Top-5 facts about Canadian actor Kevin McGarry. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

McGarry has been passionate about acting from an early age, resulting in him participating in theatre from the ninth grade. After completing high school at Kincardine High School, Kevin attended George Brown College in Toronto, where he graduated in 2007 with a degree in Creative Writing.

He further honed his acting skills at Fanshawe College in London, Ontario, where he studied Theatre Arts and later the Pro Actors in Toronto.

Kevin McGarry's career progress

McGarry's acting career took off in 2006 when he appeared in the 23-minute short film Rock and a Hard Place. He went on to have various minor roles in TV shows like Lovebites (2007), Being Erica (2009), and Turn the Beat Around (2010). He had his film breakthrough in Saw 3D in 2010 and his TV breakthrough in Open Heart in 2015.

Kevin gained international acclaim in the popular Hallmark series Heartland as Mitch Cutty and When Calls the Heart as Nathan Grant. His Hallmark movies include The Wedding Veil franchise, Winter Love Story, Feeling Butterflies, and My Grown-Up Christmas List.

Beyond television, McGarry has also performed in theatre in The Full Monty and Anne of Green Gables at the Charlottetown Festival. In addition to acting, Kevin has also ventured into directing and writing.

Kevin McGarry's movies and TV shows

Kevin McGarry visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios (L) and Marvel's "Ant-Man" Toronto Premiere in Toronto (R). Photo: Paul Archuleta, George Pimentel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to IMDb, Kevin McGarry has 40 acting credits, two directing and one writing credit (as of this writing). Here are some of his movies and TV shows:

When Calls the Heart (2019–2025)

(2019–2025) Heartland (2016–2021)

(2016–2021) The Wedding Veil (2022)

(2022) Winter Love Story (2019)

(2019) My Grown-Up Christmas List (2022)

(2022) Feeling Butterflies (2022)

(2022) Schitt's Creek (2020)

(2020) Open Heart (2015)

(2015) Saw 3D (2010)

(2010) Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris with Love (2015)

What is Kevin McGarry's net worth?

According to Just Jared and similar sites, Kevin McGarry has an alleged net worth of $2 million in 2025. He has amassed wealth from his acting career, with extensive roles in popular Hallmark TV series and movies.

Who is Kevin McGarry's wife?

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace attend the Paramount Golden Globe Nominee Celebration at Cipriani Beverly Hills. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

McGarry is married to actress Kayla Wallace. The couple first met in 2018 on the When Calls the Heart TV show set during Season 6. Kevin McGarry's relationship with Kayla blossomed over the years, and they went public (Instagram official) with their romance in November 2020.

In December 2022, the couple announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post featuring a clip of them kissing. Wallace wrote in the caption, "Forever" followed by a heart emoji. In September 2024, McGarry confirmed that they were a couple.

Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry's colourful wedding

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace tied the knot in September 2024. Kevin was first spotted with a wedding ring on 14 September 2024 at the annual Hearties Family Reunion fan event. According to People, the panel host of the event asked McGarry if his ring was real.

You've got a ring on your finger. I hope it's not a prop.

The actor replied with a "no" and held his hand up to show off the ring, to which the audience clapped and cheered.

On 19 September 2024, days after the first reveal, the couple posted a joint Instagram post with their wedding photo, captioned "Just McGarried."

FAQs

Was Kevin McGarry in the military? Kevin McGarry wasn't in the military. However, he plays the role of one (infantryman Luke Malone) in the Hallmark movie My Grown-Up Christmas List. Where does Kevin McGarry live now? The actor hasn't shared much about his residence. However, reports claim he still lives in his hometown, Kincardine, Ontario, Canada. Are Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace still together? Yes, Kevin and Kayla are still together. They got married in September 2024. How long have Kevin McGarry and Kayla been together? Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace have been together since November 2020. When was Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry's wedding? Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace got married in September 2024. Kevin publicly confirmed their marriage on 14 September 2024. Did Kevin McGarry get married? Yes, Kevin McGarry got married to Kayla Wallace in September 2024. Who is McGarry's wife? Kevin McGarry's wife is Kayla Wallace, an actress and his co-star from When Calls the Heart. Who are Kevin McGarry's children? Kevin McGarry does not have any children.

Kevin McGarry is a Hallmark superstar, loved by fans for his captivating performances. Some of his memorable movies include When Calls the Heart, The Wedding Veil, and Winter Love Story. His off-screen romance with Kayla Wallace, whom he met on When Calls the Heart, has only endeared him further to fans.

