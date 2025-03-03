Young Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah has caused a stir with her outfit selection for the 2025 Emy Africa magazine launch

The YouTuber showed off her beauty and fine legs as she modelled in a short dress to the star-studded event

Some social media users have blasted Gisela Amponsah for wearing a revealing ensemble to the event

Ghanaian influencer Gisela Ama Amponsah made a bold fashion statement at the launch of the second edition of Emy Africa Generation Now magazine.

The co-host of the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast wore a daring white ensemble to the star-studded event that was held on March 1, 2025, at the Mercedes Benz showroom.

Gisela Amponsah looked exquisite in a spaghetti-strap mini balloon dress that flaunted her beauty and fine legs at the star-studded event.

The style influencer looked classy in a cornrow braids hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes.

The YouTuber wore pink floral earrings and a gold necklace with a unique pendant while flaunting her stylish white clutch purse.

Gisela Amponsah strutted elegantly in pink mules with embellishments to complete her look.

Gisela Amponsah rocks a daring outfit

Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah looked gorgeous in a skimpy outfit to the Emy Africa brunch and magazine launch over the weekend.

Some social media users have commented on Gisela Amponsah's outfit to the event. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

___abeikuwilson stated:

"The next generation of Ghana celebrities pass the old."

spyces_throwbacks stated:

"Nkwasia dressing saaa."

ama_ahenkan stated:

"The Top Pick❤️❤️❤️."

xcotty_official stated:

"Stunnin’😍."

its_purple__ stated:

"She’s so pretty 🥰❤️."

boahemaacute stated:

"Great completion 😍great body 🔥."

amg_montana491 stated:

"U no is not standing n u will not get a Bobi standing bra😂 walls of Jericho fallin saaa Aden 😂."

kofi_ev stated:

"Olympus has fallen due to White House down."

sawudlelabrake stated:

"Indecent dressing."

Princess Burland slays in a stylish dress

Ghanaian influencer and YouTuber Princess Burland looked elegant in a long-sleeveless dress to Emy Africa's brunch event over the weekend.

The beauty goddess looked simply dressed yet classy in the floor-sweeping dress and gold earrings as she arrived at the event.

She wore an elegant ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her flawless skin tone.

Watch the video below:

Cina Soul shows skin at an event

Ghanaian musician Cina Soul caused a stir with her two-piece outfit at Emy Africa magazine launch.

The talented female singer wore a bra and matching long skirt that flaunted her flat tummy at the event.

Cina Soul looked spectacular in her short blonde hairstyle and mild makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

To complete her look, she wore designer gold high heels and a matching bag to the star-studded programme.

Watch the video below:

Gisela Amponsah rocks 5 skimpy outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian content creator Gisela Amponsah, who has a high fashion sense.

Gisela Amponsah took over the internet in 2024 with her stylish outfit and matching designer high heels.

Some social media users have commented on Gisela Amponsah's hairstyles and makeup to match her outfits.

