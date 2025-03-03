Dango Ouattara's confident penalty for Bournemouth has gone viral, generating massive reactions from fans

The Burkina Faso international is one of the most reliable players for Cherries manager Spanish manager Andoni Iraola

The teammate of Antoine Semenyo is dominating the headlines after helping Bournemouth into the FA Cup last eight

Bournemouth advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, March 1, with Antoine Semenyo's teammate Dango Ouattara converting one of the coolest penalties ever seen in football.

The game ended 1-1 after extra time, setting the stage for a tense shootout, which Bournemouth won 5-4. However, it was a moment of magic from Burkina Faso international, Dango Ouattara, that stole the show and became the viral sensation of the match.

Bournemouth-Wolves Stalemate after 120 minutes

The game saw Bournemouth take the lead in the 30th minute thanks to an expertly taken goal by Evanilson. Wolves, however, weren’t to be outdone, and Matheus Cunha equalized for the visitors in the second half on the hour mark.

Neither side could find a winner in regular time, and extra time proved just as evenly matched. As the game stretched into a penalty shootout, the tension in the stadium was palpable, with both sets of fans holding their breath.

Dango Ouattara's incredible penalty

In a penalty shootout that was full of drama and pressure, it was Dango Ouattara's audacious one-step penalty that became the focal point of social media. The 23-year-old forward, already known for his flair and creativity, stepped up to take his shot as Bournemouth's second. In a move that defied convention, Ouattara approached the ball with a single, controlled step before calmly slotting it past Wolves’ goalkeeper Sam Johnstone who was absolutely beaten.

Watch the viral Dango Ouattara penalty below.

The technique quickly went viral, with fans and pundits marveling at the audacity and composure Antoine Semenyo's teammate displayed in such a high-pressure situation. The one-step penalty, which seemed a calculated risk, worked to perfection, sending the Cherries through to the next round of the FA Cup. It was a breathtaking moment of individual brilliance that encapsulated the drama and excitement of the competition.

Antoine Semenyo voted man of the match

The Black Stars attacker, expected to be called by Ghana head coach Otto Addo for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, started the Cup match for Bournemouth, but was substituted off in the 106th minute.

Despite not taking part in the epic penalties, Semenyo was still voted man of the match to add to his long list of top performances in the 2024/25 Bournemouth season.

Bournemouth continues to shine

Though Ouattara’s penalty may have grabbed the headlines, Bournemouth's overall resilience and determination in the match should not go unnoticed. The Cherries were pushed to their limits by a Wolves side that was eager to advance, and the game’s overall structure saw both teams pushing forward, creating chances, and ultimately playing out a captivating contest.

Evanilson’s opening goal was a fine strike, demonstrating the attacking quality Bournemouth possesses. However, Wolves, set to face Manchester City next, showed their own strength with Cunha's equalizer, proving they were a force to be reckoned with throughout the game. The resilience on display during extra time, as both teams fought to avoid penalties, was a testament to their will to win.

