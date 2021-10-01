A happy Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her latest full-time engagement

Olivia Gyamfuwaa revealed she is now the customer relations and sales coordinator of Sunpower innovations

She narrated that her current job came after being a stay-at-home mother and a bolt driver

An overjoyed Ghanaian lady has recently taken to social media to announce her newly bagged position as a customer relations and sales coordinator in a company called Sunpower innovations.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on LinkedIn had Olivia Gyamfuwaa Asante sharing that she moved from a stay-at-home mother to a Bolt driver, and now she has a full-time job.

"I got the job!. From a stay home Mum, to your favorite #boltdriver and now Customer Relations & Sales Coordinator at Sunpower innovations", the post read.

Olivia Gyamfuwaa Asante: Ghanaian mum lands full-time job as After Working as a Bolt Driver Photo credit: Olivia Gyamfuwaa Asante/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Olivia expressed her gratitude to all the stakeholders in her life for their support.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I am happy and thankful to all friends and family for their support and guidance. This is just the beginning of greater things!. Happy New month", she said.

Gyamfuwaa shared a picture of the congratulatory email she received from her newest employer.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently sighted a publication about a Ghanaian woman who had to quit her job to become a bolt driver after working unpaid for a year.

According to GhanaWeb, Gertrude Ankomah Boateng worked for Equinox Debt Recovery for years as an Office worker.

The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for the company to pay its workers, and after going a year without salary, Gertrude had to resign.

She searched for jobs after and eventually decided to become a bolt driver after her family purchased a new car.

With assistance from a bolt driver, Gertrude was able to register as a driver. In the early stages, she had challenges using the app.

"I didn't know how to pick it. I didn't know what to do", she said, according to GhanaWeb

According to Gertrude, she forgot to start the trip for her first ride but the passenger was generous enough to pay her fare. The committed female driver has a five-star rating on the Uber and Bolt apps.

Source: Yen