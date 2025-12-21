Nigerian music star Arya Starr grabbed widespread attention after she delighted fans by speaking Twi during her performance at the GT Bank Ghana Concert on December 19, 2025

The singer thrilled the packed crowd with energetic renditions of her biggest hits before surprising fans by confidently delivering a Twi phrase ahead of her performance of Sability

Arya Starr’s unexpected display of the Akan language sparked excitement and humour online, with many Ghanaians praising her confidence and accent

Nigerian music superstar Arya Starr grabbed online attention after speaking the Ghanaian language, Twi, in a video that has gone viral.

Arya Starr speaks flawless Twi during a performance at the GT Bank Ghana concert on December 19, 2025. Image credit: AryaStarr, @trendzplay_media/TikTok

Arya Starr performed at the GT Bank Ghana Concert, held on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium in Osu.

It featured performances from some of the biggest music stars from Ghana, Nigeria and across the continent, delivering exciting renditions of global Afrobeats hits.

Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Burna Boy, Arya Starr, Patoranking, King Promise, Joe Boy, Fireboy DML, R2Bees, Kojo Manuel, and DJ Vyrusky, all appeared on the show billed as "Ghana's biggest music experience of 2025".

The show captured attention on social media, with numerous viral moments involving Shatta Wale, Burna Boy and many others.

Below is a TikTok video of Burna Boy at the GT Bank Ghana concert.

Arya Starr speaks Twi at GTBank Concert

One of the most thrilling performances of the night was delivered by Nigerian singer Arya Starr, who wowed the thousands of fans with some of her biggest hits.

Dressed in her typical flimsy style and with a plethora of raunchy dance moves, Arya Starr entertained the crowd with performances of hits including Who's Dat Girl, Bloody Samaritan, The Last Heartbreak Song, and more.

Arya Starr also topped off her performance with a crowd pleasing move as she decided to speak Twi to prove her ties to Ghana.

Before launching into a performance of her global hit single Sability, Arya Starr displayed her knowledge Twi by saying a phrase in the Akan language.

“Me mp3 kwasiasem. Me mp3 kwasiasem. Me paw kyew,” she said, to wit: “Please, I hate nonsense.”

Arya Starr’s flawless display of Twi left many Ghanaians delighted on social media.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Arya Starr speaking Twi

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Arya Starr speaking Twi during her performance in Ghana.

ima_skip_town said:

"Ghanaians don’t teach foreigners the right words oh😂."

glo_boy_leo wrote:

"Now Nigerians are really enjoying Ghana, so nice."

Mubarak Reactions commented:

"Because you don’t speak twi, we forgive you, anka wo ne hwan na wob3 ka saa nsemhunu no akyer3 yen 😁."

Dj Abena said:

"I love how she said it so boldly 😂😂😭."

