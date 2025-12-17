UG Shares Update To Successful Self-Placement Applicants About Their Admission Letters
- The University of Ghana admissions officer has offered clarity on some issues that have arisen out of the self-placement service
- Speaking in an interview, she shed light on when applicants who opted for the self-placement service can expect their admission letters
- This clarity has come at a time when many of the applicants have shared varied concerns regarding the ongoing self-placement
The University of Ghana admissions officer has shared an important update with applicants who were successful in the quest to secure self-placement.
Speaking in an interview, Mawuena Abortta explained that applicants who successfully log into the application portal and choose their preferred program of study during the self-placement service are issued their admission letters.
"I want to say that we rolled out the self-placement service over the weekend, and for that, you get your admission letter the moment you log in and select a program. You get the admission letter."
Quizzed by the interviewer on how long it will take to process an applicant who qualifies for admission, for instance, to the Accra City Campus, Mawuena Abortta also responded, saying,
"It depends on the process, but typically, maybe 48 hours."
Self-placement is just an offer
Shedding more light on the admissions, Mawuena Abortta stated that the self-placement service was designed for applicants who qualify for admission to the university but could not get into the preferred programmes they chose.
"After our first round, we go through all the applications and check to see that this person qualifies for these other programs we are making available to select. Sometimes we offer, but I said it’s an offer, and you’re not obliged to take it up."
The self-placement service for the 2025/2026 admission cycle for the University of Ghana was announced on December 12, urging students in need of assistance to visit the Admissions Desk at the University of Ghana.
The video had generated over 1,000 likes and 12 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video below:
Reaction to update shared on self-placement
Social media users have meanwhile shared their concerns and challenges regarding the ongoing self-placement service being carried out by the University of Ghana for its applicants.
Yaw Dwarkwaa indicated:
"Thank you so much, hopefully this will clear up the confusion many of the students have regarding the ongoing self-placement option. Hmm, lesson learned as well when it comes to selecting courses at uni."
BE added:
"Please ask about the self-placement for us. We have no information on it, and there are no courses there."
Lady gains admission to UG after 4 years
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady took to social media to announce that she had gained admission to study at the University of Ghana.
Known on TikTok as @_nyamekye.ee, she posted a short clip announcing that she had been offered a Bachelor of Science in Administration program at the university.
She disclosed that she was very excited to have gained admission, especially after having waited for four years.
Source: YEN.com.gh
