Marcus Rashford Announces Return from Injury with Brace for Man United

Marcus Rashford has taken a huge step towards full recovery after scoring a brace for Man United during a behind-closed-doors friendly against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, October 6.

Metro UK reports the forward has been battling the shoulder problem since November 2020 and decided to undergo a surgery after the Euro 2020 campaign.

It is understood the Englishman took part in his first full training session with teammates at Carrington last week as he worked his way towards full recovery.

With United taking part in a friendly this week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to give him his first chance against Blackburn Rovers as he prepares him for competitive appearances.

And the 23-year-old marked his return to action with two goals as he inspired the Red Devils to a 3-0 victory.

Solskjaer is now hopeful his starman could be in contention to make his first appearance this term when United take on Leicester in the Premier League after the international break.

