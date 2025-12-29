Popular businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite has broken his silence on the ongoing beef between Daddy Lumba's two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni

In a viral TikTok post shared on December 29, 2025, the business mogul denied rumours that he was backing one faction and said he had no stake in the matter

Highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, sparking a legal battle between his surviving wives

Billionaire Ghanaian businessman, Dr Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, has denied any involvement in the legal battle between Daddy Lumba’s two wives.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa, whom he married traditionally in 1991 in Ghana and under German civil law in 2004, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni.

After the musician’s death, a fierce legal battle broke out between the two women over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court seeking to be declared the late singer’s sole legal spouse, arguing that they married under German civil law and that he was barred from taking another wife.

The Kumasi High Court, in a ruling delivered on November 29, 2025, ruled that Akosua Serwaa failed to prove she was married to Daddy Lumba under German civil law and declared both women to be the legal spouses of the musician.

Amid the legal battle, rumours emerged from Team Legal Wives, a loosely formed association of Akosua Serwaa supporters, that Osei Kwame Despite was staunchly behind Odo Broni and was manipulating affairs in her favour.

Below is a TikTok video of Team Legal Wives speaking about Despite.

Despite addresses Daddy Lumba wives’ beef

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Plus 1 TV on December 29, 2025, Osei Kwame Despite responded to the rumours surrounding his alleged involvement in Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni’s beef.

He narrated events that transpired since Daddy Lumba’s death till date and denied having any affiliation with any of the wives.

Despite said that after the late musician’s passing, he visited the family house to express his condolences and donated GH₵ 100,000 for the upkeep of the house.

He also said that after Akosua Serwaa arrived in Ghana, she called him and they arranged a visit, after which he also gave her and her children some money for their upkeep.

Despite added that he attended the funeral because his late friend was going home and he had to be there, and not because he supported any faction.

He added that he has no stake in the outcome of the beef between the two women and would prefer unity to reign.

Below is the TikTok video of Osei Kwame Despite addressing the rumours surrounding his alleged involvement in the Akosua Serwaa versus Odo Broni beef.

