The Iran national football team could boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup just three months before kickoff amid escalating political tensions

Iran football chief Mehdi Taj questioned whether the team should travel to the United States following controversial developments

If Iran withdraw, some three national teams could see their World Cup group reshaped

Tensions surrounding the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup have intensified after Iran national football team hinted they may withdraw from the competition just months before the tournament begins.

The global showpiece is scheduled to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with teams already preparing for the group stage matches this summer.

Iran's 2026 World Cup participation is uncertain. Image credit, amid US-Iran war: NurPhoto and Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

However, recent geopolitical tensions have cast uncertainty over Iran’s participation.

The situation escalated after reports that United States military strikes resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering widespread unrest and condemnation within the country.

The developments have further strained relations and raised serious concerns among Iranian football officials about sending the national team to a tournament hosted partly in the United States.

Will Iran withdraw from the World Cup?

As of March 11, 2026, Iran has not decided to withdraw from the World Cup. However, according to The Sun, the president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, has voiced strong reservations regarding the team’s involvement in the tournament.

The Iranian national football team. Image credit: ATTA KENARE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Taj, recent political actions have made it difficult for Iranian officials to view the event with optimism.

He criticised statements made by Donald Trump, who reportedly called for political asylum to be granted to several Iranian footballers.

Taj argued that such moves have complicated the situation further and intensified tensions between the two countries.

The Iranian football chief also questioned whether it would be appropriate to send the national team to a competition taking place in the United States under the current circumstances.

He suggested that the ongoing political climate makes participation uncertain, stressing that the final decision would depend on higher sporting and governmental authorities.

Taj had previously hinted at the possibility of withdrawing from the tournament, saying the current conditions have made it difficult for Iran to focus on football.

Potential impact on World Cup Group G

Meanwhile, Iran are currently scheduled to begin their World Cup journey against the New Zealand national football team in Los Angeles, according to FIFA.

Their Group G campaign would also include matches against the Belgium national football team and the Egypt national football team, the latter led by star forward Mohamed Salah.

However, uncertainty over Iran’s participation could dramatically reshape the group. If the Asian side ultimately decides to pull out of the competition, another nation may be invited to take their place.

Possible replacements could include regional teams such as the Iraq national football team or the United Arab Emirates national football team, both of which could benefit from the vacancy should Iran withdraw.

With only a few months remaining before kickoff, the situation remains fluid, and football authorities will be watching closely to see whether the political tensions ease or whether Iran will follow through on its threat to boycott the tournament entirely.

Analyst explains when World Cup delay possible

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Simon Chadwick, a former research director for the organisers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, shared expert insight on the chances of postponing the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Chadwick, delaying the tournament is highly unlikely unless the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran spreads to Europe or North America, severely disrupting global travel or energy supplies.

Source: YEN.com.gh