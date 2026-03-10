Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, the daughter of the Asantehene, has courted public attention after making an appearance at the Woman of Valour 2026 conference

In a video from the event, she is seen engaging in conversation with friends and shyly covering her face when she notices the camera

Scores of netizens have also reacted to her mannerisms in public while admiring her beauty and appearance

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, daughter of the Asantehene, Nana Osei Tutu II, has captured attention online after being spotted at the Women of Valour 2026 event in London.

The women-focused event brought together women of substance from across the periphery of the country to a single venue in London.

In a video from the event, the medical doctor and entrepreneur can be seen engaging in a lively conversation with a group of friends.

On noticing the camera focused on her, she shyly covered her face and tried to avoid being the centre of attention.

Known in private life as Caryn Agyemang Prempeh, she carries the name of her paternal grandmother, the late Queenmother of Asanteman, Ohemaa Afia Kobi.

Ohemaa Prempeh is not only a medical practitioner but social advocate and an entrepreneur.

She is the founder of the Cerviva Foundation, an initiative established to raise awareness of cervical cancer among women in Ghana.

She attended St. Roses Senior High School and later enrolled in the School of Medical Sciences at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

She furthered her studies at Queen Mary University in London, where she studied Global Public Health.

Today, Dr Prempeh works at LEKMA Hospital, pursuing her interest in public health while continuing her advocacy work.

Nana Aba digests Women of Valour 2026 event

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has broken her silence on the online controversy surrounding her recent Women of Valour event.

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Nana Aba held the third edition of her annual event, the Women of Valour conference, at the London Hilton on Park Lane in the United Kingdom.

Several high-profile female celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kate Henshaw, Serwaa Amihere, Ghana's High Commissioner-Designate to the UK and Ireland, Sabah Zita Benson, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, Sandra Ankobiah, and others, attended the grand event.

Social media personalities Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah were also present at the star-studded event, which highlighted and celebrated women who have overcome significant personal and social challenges through unique stories of courage and resilience.

The event aims to inspire dialogue around courage, healing, and transformation while empowering women to confront their fears and reclaim their voices.

The platform brings together women from diverse backgrounds to share stories that reflect the lived realities of many women and girls, encouraging them to persevere.

Reactions to Ohemaa Prempeh's public appearance

Scores of netizens have reacted to the princess's public display of shyness before the camera. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Bretuoba Adu Darko commented:

"There are many beautiful women here in Ghana. I am mesmerised."

Akwesi Frimpong noted:

"Ghanaian women are very beautiful indeed. There is a lot to be proud of as a Ghanaian."

Manhyia Palace said:

"People keep saying she is Otumfour's child, but she is actually his late brother's child."

Anthony replied:

"You have created a channel with the name of the palace, and you are here in the comment section saying what you look."

Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Goldbod saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian journalist Nana Aba Anamoah responded to the backlash over her Women of Valour event.

The presenter expressed gratitude to Ghanaians, including netizens, for discussing the London event widely on social media.

She also noted that she loved the free publicity the Women of Valour conference had received on social media and urged fans to follow the event's official X page.

