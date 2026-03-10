Joey Barton has reportedly been arrested following an incident near Huyton and Prescot Golf Club in Merseyside

Merseyside Police confirmed that two men are currently in custody as investigations continue

The former Manchester City F.C. and England national football team midfielder is already serving a suspended sentence from a previous court case

Former Premier League star Joey Barton has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of wounding following an altercation at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club in Merseyside.

The ex-Manchester City and England national football team midfielder was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of an assault, with one man later taken to hospital suffering injuries to his face and ribs. Barton was one of two men arrested in connection with the incident.

This is not the first time Barton has faced legal trouble following a physical altercation. In the past, he pleaded guilty to assaulting former teammate Ousmane Dabo during their time as teammates.

Merseyside Police issue statement

Merseyside Police released a statement confirming that two individuals had been arrested after the alleged assault. According to authorities, the victim had been attacked by two men who are now in custody.

The police statement read via talkSPORT:

“We can confirm that two people have been arrested following reports of an assault in Huyton on Sunday 8 March.

“At around 9pm, emergency services were called to Fairway to reports of a man having been assaulted near to Huyton and Prescot Golf Club.”

Police added that the victim was transported to hospital for medical assessment.

“The victim was taken to hospital for assessment of injuries to his face and ribs. A 50-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of s18 wounding.”

Authorities also confirmed that both suspects remain in custody while detectives continue to investigate the incident.

“They are both currently in custody where they will be questioned by detectives. Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.”

Barton previously received suspended sentence

The 43-year-old former footballer is already serving a suspended sentence following controversial social media posts about TV presenter Jeremy Vine, football pundit Lucy Ward, and former England international Eni Aluko.

During a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, prosecutors argued that Barton had crossed the line between free speech and criminal behaviour. The court heard that he compared Ward and Aluko to notorious serial killers Fred West and Rose West, and also used a racial slur while referring to Vine.

As a result, Barton was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. In addition, he was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work and pay more than £20,000 in costs.

Speaking to the BBC after leaving court in December 2025, Barton expressed regret over the incident.

“If I could turn back the clock I would. I never meant to hurt anyone. It was a joke that got out of hand. Nobody wants to go to jail.”

