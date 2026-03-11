Ronald Koeman could step down from his role as Netherlands manager just three months before the World Cup

The 62-year-old guided the Dutch to qualification for the global showpiece but may walk away for a heartbreaking reason.

The three-time World Cup finalists have been drawn in Group F alongside Japan, Tunisia, and a yet-to-be-decided European playoff winner

Head coach Ronald Koeman is facing a deeply personal decision ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as uncertainty surrounds his future with the Netherlands national football team.

The Dutch manager has hinted that he could step away from his role if the health of his wife, Bartina, worsens, even though the team has already secured its place at the global tournament.

Koeman, who left out Lamine Yamal in his Ballon d'Or favourites last year, guided the Oranje through the qualification phase in impressive fashion, finishing top of Group G in the European qualifiers.

According to FIFA, their ticket to the competition was sealed with a commanding 4-0 victory against Lithuania on November 17, 2025.

They will begin their World Cup journey in Group F. Their opening fixture comes against Japan on June 14. Followed by a game against a European play-off winner on June 20 before concluding the group stage against Tunisia six days later.

Koeman hints at quitting before World Cup

Despite the successful qualification campaign, Koeman recently admitted that his role with the national side may depend on developments within his family.

His wife has been battling cancer, a situation that forced the manager to divide his attention between football duties and caring for his family.

In a recent interview, the 62-year-old revealed that her condition has improved after a challenging period, giving him renewed confidence to remain in charge for now.

He acknowledged that the past months have been emotionally draining but stressed that leading the Netherlands at the World Cup remains an important goal both professionally and personally.

"If the situation worsens, then my decision will be very simple. But for now the situation is looking positive, and I will travel for the World Cup."

Koeman and his wife share three children: Debbie, Tim, and Ronald Koeman Jr, a goalkeeper who plays for SC Telstar in the Eredivisie.

Bartina publicly revealed in 2024 that her cancer had returned, choosing to speak openly in hopes of supporting others facing a similar struggle.

"My cancer is now back. I want to be open about that because I hope I might be able to help other women with a similar type of cancer," she said, as quoted by The Mirror.

Netherlands’ World Cup dream continues

As Koeman manages personal responsibilities alongside his professional commitments, the Dutch team continues its preparation for another attempt at global glory.

The Netherlands has reached the final of the World Cup three times in its history. The Oranje finished runners-up in 1974 against West Germany, again in 1978 after defeat to Argentina, and once more in 2010 when Spain lifted the trophy.

Those painful memories still linger, yet the current generation will hope to finally secure the title that has long eluded one of football’s most talented nations.

