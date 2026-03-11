Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Real Madrid-Man City UCL Clash: Ghanaian Forward Semenyo Ranks Just Behind Mbappe in 2025/26 Goals
Football

Real Madrid-Man City UCL Clash: Ghanaian Forward Semenyo Ranks Just Behind Mbappe in 2025/26 Goals

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Antoine Semenyo heads into the Real Madrid vs. Man City clash, ranking just behind Kylian Mbappe when it comes to goals in 2025/26
  • Wednesday’s clash against Real Madrid offers Semenyo his first major European stage to showcase his talent
  • With his consistent goal-scoring and key role in Guardiola’s attack, Semenyo is poised to make a big impression in the Champions League

As the UEFA Champions League round of 16 approaches, all eyes are on the blockbuster clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

While Real Madrid’s stars often dominate headlines, attention is increasingly turning to Antoine Semenyo, who has emerged as one of City's most prolific forwards this season.

Kylian Mbappe has netted 38 goals while Semenyo has scored 17 times in 2025/26 heading into the Real Madrid vs. Man City clash.
Source: Getty Images

Semenyo has been in sensational form for Manchester City and Bournemouth during the 2025/26 campaign, registering 17 goals across competitions, according to Transfermarkt data.

In fact, the only Real Madrid player who has outscored the Ghanaian forward so far this term is Kylian Mbappe, with a staggering 38 goals.

Antoine Semenyo beats Vinicius Jr. in goal count ahead of Madrid-City clash

Among all 16 players who have found the net for Real Madrid this season, Semenyo stands above club stars like Vinícius Júnior, who has 13 goals, making the Ghanaian attacker one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe.

Antoine Semenyo gets ready for his Champions League debut against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu.
Source: Getty Images

Semenyo hits top scoring form

His goal tally of 17 this season highlights Semenyo’s consistency and sharpness in front of goal. Whether in domestic league fixtures, cup competitions, the 23-year-old forward has proven capable of delivering when it matters most.

His finishing, movement, and ability to find space have made him a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s attacking setup, as he faces another huge test in the Real Madrid vs. Manchester City Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday, March 11, at Santiago Bernabeu.

How Semenyo compares with Real Madrid scorers

  1. Kylian Mbappé: 38 goals
  2. Antoine Semenyo: 17 goals
  3. Vinícius Júnior: 13 goals
  4. Jude Bellingham: 6 goals
  5. Gonzalo García: 6 goals
  6. Arda Güler: 3 goals
  7. Rodrygo: 3 goals
  8. Federico Valverde: 3 goals

Semenyo urged to shine as Real Madrid host Man City at Bernabeu

These 2025/26 numbers reveal that Semenyo is not only one of Manchester City’s top scorers but also ranks among Europe’s elite forwards ahead of the high-stakes match.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s clash at Santiago Bernabéu offers Semenyo a chance to showcase his talents on one of football’s biggest stages.

Real Madrid have consistently been formidable opponents in Europe, yet Semenyo’s scoring prowess and current form make him one of City’s most dangerous threats.

For Ghanaian fans, this is a moment of pride: seeing one of their own competing at the highest level and scoring consistently against Europe’s elite.

If Semenyo maintains his current form, the Bernabéu showdown could be the stage where he begins to cement his reputation as one of the game's top-tier strikers.

Semenyo climbs EPL goal involvement rankings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has surged to third place in the Premier League for goal contributions this season, highlighting his increasing impact in England’s top tier.

His Manchester City teammate, Erling Haaland, continues to top the leaderboard, dazzling with both goals and assists despite occasional injury interruptions.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Real Madrid Manchester City UEFA Champions League
