A popular Ghanaian TikToker, Duabo King, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly spreading false news, stirring reactions on social media.

A statement from the police service on Sunday, March 1, 2026, stated that the TikToker, whose real name is Isaac Boafo, was arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command over a viral video in which he made several allegations against police officers.

"The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested one Isaac Boafo, aged 45 years also known as "Duabo King," for the offence of publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

"The arrest follows a viral video circulated on TikTok in which the suspect alleged that four police officers stationed at the Central Police Station, Kumasi, had engaged in inappropriate conduct with commercial workers during night patrol duties at Asafo, Kumasi," the statement said.

Duabo King’s arrest occurred after an intelligence operation, the statement added, and said he admitted to the offence under interrogation.

“ During interrogation, Isaac Boafo admitted to publishing the video and stated that he is a social media content creator who made the allegations solely to attract views and online engagement. He further admitted that he could not substantiate the claims made against the officers,” the statement added.

Duabo King blasts police officers

In the viral video Duabo King shared that led to his arrest, he was seen making a series of grave accusations against police officers in the Ashanti Region.

He claimed that they frequently engaged in relations with commercial workers in their area of operations.

Duabo King claimed that he was in personal contact with the officers and was aware of all their activities.

The video went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, stirring heated debate and criticism of the supposed police officers, whose names he mentioned.

Reactions to Duabo King’s arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the arrest of TikToker Duabo King.

Zubaida Ismail said:

"He admitted to publishing a fake story just for engagement? Is this how low people have sunk just to be famous?"

Jerry💫 wrote:

"Actions have consequences. Spreading fake news just for views can ruin lives & reputations. Good call by the police to act fast. Please let's be careful what we post out there!"

Aboa Biba commented:

"Of all the agencies and services in this country, you couldn’t find any other to falsely accuse rather than the Ghana police? He go make hot rough."

