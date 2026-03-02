Paul Adom-Otchere has criticised Johnson Asiedu Nketia over remarks about the late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings at a campaign event

The Ghanaian broadcast journalist described the comments by the NDC chairman as derogatory and called on Nketia to retract his statement

Meanwhile, a new Global InfoAnalytics poll predicted a commanding victory for NDC candidate Baba Jamal in the March 3, 2026, by-election

Renowned Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere, has slammed the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, over a recent comment he made about the late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, Ghana's longest-serving First Lady.

While speaking at a campaign event at Nima ahead of the Ayawaso East by-election, the NDC bigwig referenced Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings’ departure from the party in his advice to Alhaji Umar Sanda Mohammed, one of the independent candidates in the forthcoming election.

He urged Umar Sanda, who broke ranks with the NDC to go independent, to rescind his decision or risk ruining his chances with the party in future.

"Our late father Rawlings, who brought the party, his wife decided to form her own party. She herself left, so the one who brought the party even left, and the party didn't collapse. So, you in Nima, what makes you think that leaving the party will collapse?" he said.

These comments appear to have incurred the wrath of Paul Adom-Otchere, who described them as derogatory and needless.

Speaking on his Good Evening Ghana show on Thursday, February 27, 2026, the broadcast journalist urged Asiedu Nketia to retract the statement.

"What worried me was the reference to Mrs Rawlings. It was unnecessary and even derogatory. This is a woman who spent the best part of her adult life establishing a party that you, Johnson, benefit from. And now that she has passed, this is what you say about her," he said.

Ayawaso East by-election slated for March 3

Johnson Asiedu Nketia has been in the Ayawaso East constituency for over four days, campaigning for the ruling party's candidate, Baba Jamal.

Slated for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the by-election was necessitated by the death of the former MP, Mahama Naser Toure, who passed away on January 5, 2026.

Below is the list of candidates in the parliamentary by-election:

Baba Jamal - NDC

Baba Ali - NPP

Alhaji Umar Sanda Mohammed - Independent candidate

Ibrahim Iddrisu - LPG

David Kanor - Independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Global InfoAnalytics, led by Mussa Dankwah, has predicted a resounding victory for Baba Jamal.

According to the poll published on Sunday, March 1, 2026, the NDC's candidate is likely to win 75% of the votes, slightly better than what the former MP secured in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Baba Ali is predicted to secure only 21% of the votes, representing a drop of nearly 8% compared to the 2024 results.

The poll, conducted between February 28, 2026 and March 1, 2026, indicates that Umar Sanda, who defected from the NDC, is poised to secure 3% of the votes.

"In the final poll for the Ayawaso East by-election, NDC's Baba Jamal is likely to win with 75% of the votes, slightly better than what the former MP secured in the 2024 parliamentary elections. Hon Naser Toure secured nearly 71% of the votes, and the NPP's Zak Rahman, 29%," Mussa Dankwah wrote on Facebook.

"The NPP is likely to underperform in the by-election as Baba Ali is predicted to secure only 21%, representing a drop of nearly 8% compared to 2024 results. Umaru Sanda Muhammed, an independent candidate who defected from the ruling NDC, is poised to secure a meagre 3% of the votes. The poll was conducted between 28th Feb-1st March 2026 with a sample of 972 voters with 95% confidence level and +-3.05% margin of error," he added.

NDC sacks Umar Sanda

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC had expelled Umar Sanda after he chose to contest the Ayawaso East parliamentary by-election independently.

The long-serving grassroots mobiliser and former Assemblyman in Nima has a long history of political shifts, and sought to stand alone along with five other ruling party aspirants.

