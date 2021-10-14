A woman with the Twitter name, @Flo_Chri, has shared an adorable transformation photo online to inspire people

Flo_Chri did not disclose the number of stones she lost, but the photo shows an impressive improvement in weight loss

The frame has garnered the reactions and comments of her followers

A young lady with the Twitter name, @Flo_Chri, has inspired many on her feed through her transformational photo showing her impressive weight loss.

Flo_Chri uploaded a two photo collage displaying her before and after the massive weight loss, in which she looks like a supermodel.

She appeared in one part of the photo donning a straight dress and had put on weight. The other side of the photo collage shows her flexing her grit and body.

Pretty Lady Flaunts her Hourglass Body in Photo Showing Her Before and After Massive Weight Loss Photo credit: @Flo_Chri

Source: Twitter

New look

Flo_Chri flaunts her hourglass figure in a thigh-slit dress while beaming for the camera. She delivered a flawless signature pose with style.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: ''TransformationTuesday.''

Although she did not disclose the number of pounds she lost and tips for the weight loss routine, the post has garnered some reactions and comments from her followers.

Social media comments

@BUZZINPRODUCER was candid about her view regarding Flo_Chri's new look.

''I can’t lie a woman with focus and drive is too sexy, well done.''

@theonlytals said:

''Wow sis needs to give me lessons of fighting food demons away.''

@erikaenaO commented:

''Pictures like this inspire me, but I just lay there and do nothing.''

@adadevoh_jasmin asked:

''Ain’t you happy with the transformation?''

Recently, a man identified as Paul Wray inspired the social media community with his before and after photos.

Paul, who lost 12 stone (76 kilograms) in one year, gave tips on how to lose weight. He said people should ensure to change their lifestyles and not just their diets.

In his words on LinkedIn:

"I lost over 12 stone in one year! I am not a weight loss coach or fitness expert but here’s my Weight Loss 101: Change your lifestyle not just your diet.

"Anyone who sells you a quick fix is looking to make a quick buck £$€!"

According to him, it is important for people to reduce their sugar intake. He said people should stop eating fast food, adding that snacks should be eliminated from the house.

Source: Yen.com.gh