Ghanaian spiritualist Ajagurajah, also known as Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, recently shared with his followers the water god he fears most in the world.

In a TikTok video that has captivated fans, he opened up about his spiritual experiences and the powerful forces he respects.

Speaking candidly, Ajagurajah said, “All water in this world, I fear this water god, Abidjan Bobo. I even fear this water over the River Jordan.”

He elaborated on the significance of the god, explaining that the deity’s power is so immense that before a particular bridge was constructed, both residents and builders had to perform specific rituals to ensure safety and success.

“Before they built this bridge, there had to be some spiritual rites performed,” he added, emphasising the depth of respect and caution required when dealing with spiritual forces.

Fans were enthralled by the mix of reverence and insight he shared, sparking conversations across social media.

Ajagurajah drips in designer attire

Aside from his spiritual disclosure, Ajagurajah caught eyes for his striking appearance. Departing from his usual red and black overall, the spiritual leader was spotted in a stylish designer shirt. Clips posted on Instagram highlighted his fashionable ensemble, earning admiration and praise from followers who appreciated his polished and contemporary look.

Fans flooded the comments, applauding not only his spiritual wisdom but also his refined style. The combination of spiritual authority and fashion flair showcased a different dimension of the man of God, reinforcing his status as both a respected spiritual figure and a trendsetter in Ghanaian social media circles.

Ajaguraja’s video continues to circulate widely, drawing attention for its blend of spiritual reflection, personal insight, and elegant style, making it one of the most discussed posts in recent days.

