Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has sparked massive online attention after sharing a fresh Instagram post that quickly got followers talking

In the video, he shared exciting news about receiving land worth $16 million as a “thank you” gift from an admirer who appreciated his work

Social media has since erupted with reactions, as fans flood the comment section to celebrate the generous gesture and his growing influence

Ghanaian spiritualist Ajagurajah, also known as Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, is celebrating after receiving a remarkable gift of land valued at $16 million.

The spiritual leader shared the news in a video that has since gone viral, captivating fans across Instagram and TikTok.

In the video, Ajagurajah appeared visibly thrilled as he described the gift and the circumstances behind it.

“I am at Abidjan. I am travelling to go and see the land someone gifted me. It is worth more than $16 million. I am going to see it,” he explained to his followers.

The gift was given in recognition of Ajagurajah’s work, highlighting the high esteem in which he is held by his supporters.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with congratulatory messages, celebrating the spiritual leader’s achievement and the generosity of the donor.

The trending video not only showcased Ajagurajah’s excitement but also drew attention to his influence and credibility as a spiritual figure.

Viewers praised his dedication and the trust placed in him, noting that such gestures underscore the respect he commands both locally and internationally.

Ajagurajah describes Angle Obinim's spiritual appearance

Also, a video making the rounds on social media has got many Ghanaians talking after spiritual leader Ajagurajah opened up about how he sees Bishop Daniel Obinim in the spiritual realm.

Speaking casually in the viral clip, Ajagurajah claimed that Obinim’s appearance at night in the spirit world is beyond what many people can imagine.

According to him, Obinim looks extremely handsome spiritually, so much so that even white men, in his words, do not come close to his beauty.

He went on to describe Obinim’s eyes and overall look, stressing that the popular pastor always appears confident and purposeful.

Ajagurajah said anytime he encounters Obinim in the spiritual realm, Obinim’s words are always the same:

“I am going to work on my children.”

Ajagurajah also shared that Obinim usually appears dressed in a white suit, adding that the pastor seems to love wearing suits spiritually, especially at night.

To prove he was not exaggerating or joking, Ajagurajah boldly told listeners they could even call Obinim on the phone to confirm what he was saying.

The video has since triggered mixed reactions online.

While some people found the revelation deep and fascinating, others questioned the spiritual claims being made.

Still, many agreed that the video was classic Ajagurajah, blunt, dramatic, and straight to the point.

As the clip continues to spread, it has once again brought Obinim and Ajagurajah into the spotlight, reminding the public how deeply spiritual discussions continue to shape conversations in Ghana.

Ajagurajah clashed with TikToker, Glogee

Popular Ghanaian spiritualist, Ajagurajah, whose real name is Kwabena Asiamah, went viral on social media after a heated exchange with a female TikToker known as Glogee.

The drama started on TikTok after Glogee openly challenged him during a live video, saying he had no spiritual powers and only tries to scare people.

According to her, God is the only one with real power, and anything Ajagurajah does to frighten people is just intimidation.

She insisted she was not afraid of him or any curse he invoked because she believes God protects her, with the spiritual leader clearly upset by her remarks.

Ajagurajah predicted Abu Trica's future

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that controversial spiritual leader Ajagurajah has placed himself at the centre of public discussion after speaking about the fate of the trending online “big boy,” Abu Trica.

Through words delivered with confidence and conviction, the spiritual leader, who is known officially as Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, claimed that events surrounding the socialite would not unfold the way many expect.

In a video shared by Tommyblogger on TikTok, the Ghanaian spiritual leader stated that Abu Trica would not be sentenced to a lengthy prison term.

