Transport Fares: Section Of Drivers To Raise Prices By 30% From January 22

Some drivers plan to raise transport fares by 30 percent from January 22, 2024.

The drivers preparing to increase fares are under the umbrella of Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana.

The group said in a statement that the increase results from increased costs of lubricants and spare parts.

It also cited an increase in DVLA service charges, which it said affects its members.

"Furthermore, our welfare has been significantly impacted by higher taxes imposed on the sector," it added.

The Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana threatened a further 30 percent increase if Parliament passes the Emission Levy Bill.

