Some traders at the Kumasi Adum Pz have shared their views on the 2025 budget statement in a video

Delivered by the Finance Minister, the budget scraps the betting tax, the E-levy as well as the emission tax

Consequently, the traders, in an interview, praised President Mahama for fulfilling his campaign promises

Some traders at the Adum PZ market in Kumasi have reacted to the 2025 budget statement by Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The Finance Minister presented the budget on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Traders in Kumasi praise President Mahama for abolishing nuisance taxes in the 2025 budget. Photo credit: UGC.

During the presentation, Dr Ato Forson announced, among other things, that the electronic transaction levy, otherwise known as the E-levy, the betting tax, and the emission tax would be abolished.

These tax removals, the minister said, are expected to bring some reliefs to Ghanaians as the government works hard to restore the ailing economy.

Reacting to this budget statement delivered by the Finance Minister, traders at the Adum PZ market praised President John Dramani Mahama and prayed for a long life for him.

Speaking to a content creator shortly after the budget was read, the traders further expressed gratitude to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for fulfilling its campaign promises.

"President John Mahama will continue to rule Ghana. In fact, he will live beyond 92 years," one of the traders said.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Finance Minister, delivers the 2025 budget statement in Parliament. Photo credit: Cassiel Ato Forson/Facebook.

The E-levy, the betting tax and emission tax were introduced by the erstwhile Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration despite a strong opposition from the citizens.

When the then government refused to heed calls to back down on the taxes, the then opposition party, the NDC, promised to remove them if voted into office.

The E-levy has reportedly fetched the country over GH¢1.9 billion while the betting tax has also generated about GH¢180 million.

This means that the government would have a huge revenue gap to fill to make up for the tax removals.

However, the new government has made provisions for the revenue shortfall by reducing the tax refund GDP allocation from six per cent to four per cent to generate over GH¢3 billion.

Reactions to Kumasi traders celebrating taxes removal

Below are some social media reactions to the Kumasi traders' video.

@KSnetne said:

"Mahama’s policies got people wishing him long life already, that’s when you know the impact is real!"

@Nanaezze also said:

"The excitement alone will tell boys to pray for John Mahama to live long."

@Tall_Boy1234 commented:

"One day Ghanaians will start clapping for Mahama anytime he steps out. May God be with him."

@User233578 also commented:

"God bless you daddy, truth is bitter, God bless all sensible and patriotic youth who voted for JM, God bless JM and NDC."

