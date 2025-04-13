The JF ITHAND Firm Care Foundation has donated menstrual kits to female students at Nkontrodo A.M.E Basic Zion School in Elmina

The initiative aims to combat school absenteeism caused by poor menstrual hygiene and promote uninterrupted education for girls

The foundation’s gesture highlights the importance of menstrual health in supporting academic success

The JF ITHAND Firm Care Foundation supports female students at Nkontrodo A.M.E Basic Zion School with menstrual kits to fight absenteeism and promote education in Elmina, Central Region.

In a heartwarming gesture aimed at promoting menstrual hygiene and supporting girls’ education, the JF ITHAND Firm Care Foundation on Friday, February 7, 2025, donated menstrual kits to female students of Nkontrodo A.M.E Basic Zion School in Elmina, Central Region.

Empowering the girl child: JF ITHAND Firm Care Foundation’s menstrual kit donation makes a difference in Elmina

Source: Twitter

The donation, which included menstrual pads, sanitizers, and other essential hygiene items, was spearheaded by the foundation’s founder, Mr. Boateng Agyekum Joseph.

The initiative reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to improving the lives of young girls, particularly those who face challenges accessing menstrual products.

Led by the Programs Director and a passionate team from the foundation, the event was well-received by both students and staff.

JF ITHAND Firm Care Foundation founder and president, Joseph Agyekum Boateng

Source: Twitter

JF ITHAND Firm Care Foundation founder and president, Joseph Agyekum Boateng, explains the importance of donating menstrual kits to support girls:.

"This donation is our way of ensuring that every girl has the dignity and confidence to stay in school, even during her menstrual cycle," he said.

"We believe menstrual hygiene should never be a barrier to education, and this initiative is about giving girls the support they need to thrive."

Teachers and the headmistress expressed deep appreciation for the timely intervention, shedding light on how the lack of menstrual hygiene supplies often results in high absenteeism among girls, impacting their academic progress.

“We are truly grateful for this support,” said one teacher. “Many of our girls miss school during their periods due to the lack of proper sanitary products.

This donation will go a long way in helping them stay in class and maintain their focus.”

The school appealed for more support and encouraged other organizations to follow suit in supporting menstrual health among schoolgirls.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP