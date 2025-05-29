Little Aba Donyeh has conquered leukemia after undergoing a $150,000 bone marrow transplant, made possible through media advocacy

Diagnosed in June 2024, the two-year-old's condition began with common symptoms like fever and fatigue before later being identified

Massive support from Ghanaians and international donors has helped fund Aba Donyeh's life-saving bone marrow transplant operation

Two-year-old Aba Donyeh, who was once in urgent need of a $150,000 bone marrow transplant to combat leukaemia, is now on the path to recovery.

Little by little, the young girl is recovering back to her old self thanks to the public support and donations.

Before Aba was diagnosed with leukaemia, she had a smile that could light up the room wherever she went, with little dance steps and a jovial personality that made her the pride of her parents.

Sadly, everything went differently when she was diagnosed with leukaemia, a cancer of the blood in the bone marrow, in June 2024.

The symptoms started with fever and some fatigue, signs that were considered usual, according to her parents.

However, they decided to run some medical tests to ascertain the real cause of the illness, which they found out to be cancer of the body's blood-forming tissues, the bone marrow.

YEN.com.gh reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that about 1,200 children in Ghana develop cancer yearly, yet only about 20 to 30 per cent are diagnosed and treated.

Aba's parents faced a financial roadblock along the way. The medical practitioners had informed them that their young child would have to have a bone marrow transplant, said to be worth $150,000 (over GH₵1.5 million).

The family went out of their way and reached out to the public for financial assistance. Media channels like GHOne TV also put in the effort to reach out to their audience in place of the family.

Many Ghanaians and non-citizens who felt connected to and concerned about Aba Donyeh's condition made contributions and donations in support of the little girl's cause.

A report seen by YEN.com.gh confirmed the success of the bone marrow transplant operation and the quick recovery of the young child.

In an Instagram post shared by Awisi Dede, a news anchor at GHOne TV, it was stated that Aba won the battle against the illness, thanks to the public's contribution.

She wrote:

"We beat leukemia! This is God! 2-year-old Aba Donyeh, once in urgent need of a $150,000for bone marrow transplant is now on the road to recovery. Thank you to everyone who showed up for her. This is the power of humanity, the power of storytelling. God is Good."

Many flooded the comments section with excitement while giving glory to God.

