A young Ghanaian man, Bengaaze, has surprised his former teacher at Ekotsi D/A Basic School with a brand-new iPhone 16

The teacher, beaming with excitement, and her colleagues expressed heartfelt thanks for the thoughtful gesture

Many Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comment section to praise the young man for remembering his teacher

A young Ghanaian man has shown gratitude to his former teacher for positively impacting his life during his time at school.

The young man, identified on TikTok as Bengaaze, drove to his old alma mater, Ekotsi D/A Basic School, to surprise the teacher, a female, with a brand-new iPhone 16.

A young Ghanaian man shows gratitude to his former teacher by surprising her with a brand new iPhone 16.

While expressing his heartfelt gratitude to his former tutor for her dedication, he also encouraged teachers in Ghana to emulate her.

"I'm here with my friends to surprise my former teacher with an iPhone 16. If you are a teacher, be good to your students. If you are watching this video, be kind, it's very important. You see how we have surprised our madam," he said.

In a video circulating on social media, the Ghanaian teacher seemed visibly touched by the surprise gift and expressed her joy and gratitude towards her former student.

Other colleagues of the teacher also joined her to thank Bengaaze and his friends for the thoughtful gesture and incredible show of gratitude.

This act of kindness underscores the significant role teachers play in shaping their students' futures and the lasting impact they can have on their lives.

Despite the important role they play, teachers in Ghana are some of the least paid professionals in the country.

According to Mywage.com, the average monthly salary for a basic school teacher in Ghana is around GH¢2,000, especially for those in government institutions.

However, salaries can range between GH¢1,754 to GH¢15,082 per month, depending on rank, experience, and the type of school.

Ghanaians praise Bengaaze for remembering his teacher.

The video of Bengaaze's generous gesture towards his teacher has sparked widespread praise, with many commending the young man for remembering his roots and honouring those who contributed to his success.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Elegance Arthur said:

"May the good lord bless you people."

@Kumah also said:

"God bless you guys."

@Gaddafi Auto’s commented:

"Why don’t u take the money, give am to do another business bro, because that money can bring profits oooo."

@Abena Beauty also commented:

"Eii, Madam Elen still teaches there...Waoow, well done guys."

A Ghanaian teacher rejoices as his student's parent visits the school to surprise him on his birthday.

Ghanaian parent surprises teacher with gifts

In a related story. YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian parent brought joy to a teacher after she surprised him with gifts to celebrate his birthday.

A video showed the moment the parent walked in on the teacher in class to surprise him with the gifts.

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have commended the parent for being thoughtful.

