Afia Schwarzenegger Defends Her Daughter's Love for Makeup At A Young Age: "Take Your Poverty Away"
- Afia Schwarzenegger has weighed in on the frenzy surrounding her daughter after her extravagant birthday celebration
- Some netizens chastised Afia Schwarzenegger for allowing her daughter to wear makeup and adult clothes
- She jumped to her daughter's defence in a new video trending on social media
Ghanaian online personality Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to criticisms over her daughter Pena's 11th birthday celebrations.
Pena turned 11 on July 9. Scores of netizens chastised the daughter and by extension her mother after seeing her outfit choices and make-up-heavy looks as she celebrated her birthday.
Netizens maintained that the looks were too grown for an 11-year-old. Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a video defending her daughter's choices.
According to Afia Schwarzenegger, her daughter Pena has been indulging in cosmetic procedures like makeup and pedicure since she was nine years old.
"Get your poverty far away from my child. I'm raising her as a lady, not a villager. Some young people can't walk in heels even at age 20," Afia Schwarzenegger said.
"Mind your poverty. Next year she'll even do more than this," she added.
Medikal visits Pena in school
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Medikal had visited Pena in school to surprise her on her birthday.
Medikal stormed the Lyron International School Complex in Spintex, where the comedienne’s daughter, Adiepena Geiling Amakona Boakye-Duah, aka Pena, was celebrating her 11th birthday.
The rapper donated souvenirs to the children in Pena’s class, with the items branded with photos of either Pena or Medikal.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation