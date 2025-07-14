Afia Schwarzenegger has weighed in on the frenzy surrounding her daughter after her extravagant birthday celebration

Some netizens chastised Afia Schwarzenegger for allowing her daughter to wear makeup and adult clothes

She jumped to her daughter's defence in a new video trending on social media

Ghanaian online personality Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to criticisms over her daughter Pena's 11th birthday celebrations.

Afia Schwarzenegger backs her daughter amid online backlash. Photo source: PenalisticPena

Source: Instagram

Pena turned 11 on July 9. Scores of netizens chastised the daughter and by extension her mother after seeing her outfit choices and make-up-heavy looks as she celebrated her birthday.

Netizens maintained that the looks were too grown for an 11-year-old. Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a video defending her daughter's choices.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, her daughter Pena has been indulging in cosmetic procedures like makeup and pedicure since she was nine years old.

"Get your poverty far away from my child. I'm raising her as a lady, not a villager. Some young people can't walk in heels even at age 20," Afia Schwarzenegger said.

"Mind your poverty. Next year she'll even do more than this," she added.

Medikal visits Pena in school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Medikal had visited Pena in school to surprise her on her birthday.

Medikal stormed the Lyron International School Complex in Spintex, where the comedienne’s daughter, Adiepena Geiling Amakona Boakye-Duah, aka Pena, was celebrating her 11th birthday.

The rapper donated souvenirs to the children in Pena’s class, with the items branded with photos of either Pena or Medikal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh