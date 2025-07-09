US-based Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger promised to gift a wheelchair to a needy fan

This comes after the fan joined her TIkTok Live and made his complaint known to her, to which she took action immediately

The video melted the hearts of many people who took to the comment section to hail her and talk about her generous heart

US-based Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has shown her generous and kind heart after promising to gift a fan known as Kobi a wheelchair.

Afia Schwar promises a fan a wheelchair

During Afia Schwar's TikTok Live, she saw a comment from a needy fan known as Kobi who needed help in getting a wheelchair.

"Mama, please, I need your help. I am sick. I cannot walk again. I need a wheelchair," the message from Kobi read.

In response, the mother of three told Kobi to send his number to her and took a screenshot of his page since he wrote his number in the comments of the TikTok Live.

On the same live video, Afia Schwar saved Kobi's number, called her PA, Asantewaa, to inform her that she had sent Kobi's number to her.

On the phone call, Afia Schwar told Asantewaa to reach out to Kobi and to inquire about what area he lived in because she wanted Richard to send him a wheelchair.

"It is very urgent. So do it right now and get back to me," she told Asantewaa.

The Ghanaian comedienne told Kobi on the live video that her PA, Asantewaa, would reach out to him. She noted that it was good timing since her daughter, Adiepena Geiling Amankona's, birthday was approaching.

She assured Kobi that she would buy him the wheelchair because it was part of her daughter's birthday celebration.

"Kobi, may God heal you. Whatever sickness is causing you not to walk, may the powers of the Most High heal you. I pray that the next time I hear from you, you will tell me mummy now I can walk," she said.

Reactions to Afia Schwar's donation video

Many people took to the comment section to hail Afia Schwarzenegger and to shower God's blessings upon her life.

Others also highlighted her no-nonsense personality, noting that despite her being controversial and opinionated, she was indeed a sweet and generous person.

The reactions of Ghanaians to Afia Schwar's TikTok Live video vowing to help a fan are below:

JoyceBlay🎀 said:

"Awwww I thought he was coming to insult him. God bless you Afia."

Ani love ❤️❤️🇬🇭 said:

Awwww sis afia is a good person nyame nhyira nu

Linda Obeng said:

"Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwn Efia has a good heart🥰 may God richly bless you Mum🙏🏻."

Grace said:

"She's a woman, if you bring it, she will face you. No nonsense. God bless you. Take your two."

Ohenewaah Papabi ✅❣️❤️💯 said:

"Awwwwww God bless you sister Afia🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Evelyn Mensah said:

"You're such and angel. God richly bless you and your family."

Yaa nikki's bake &bites said:

"How can you hate this soul, God bless you Afia 🙏🙏🙏😥😥😥😥."

