Nana Akua Afriyie has opened up about her defeat in the recently held rerun in Ablekuma North

The defeated NPP parliamentary candidate in a recent video was seen cheering up her supporters

She shared a profound message to the supporters, reminding them that they still needed to thank God

The New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate for the Ablekuma North constituency has courted attention online after a video of her surfaced online after the July 11 elections surfaced online.

Despite her defeat, the outgoing parliamentarian was seen in a cheerful mood, addressing some of her supporters.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akua Afriyie expressed her gratitude to God and began counting down to changing her fortunes in the next elections, come 2028.

"Whatever the situation, we need to be grateful to him because he's God. He knows what's best. There was a lot of violence, but we're grateful no one died. I know 2028, they won't have it easy."

On July 11, the Electoral Commission declared Ewurabena Aubynn as the first NDC candidate to win Ablekuma North since 1992.

She defeated Ghana’s former Deputy Ambassador to China, Nana Akua Afriyie of the NPP, by over 200 votes.

Official results from the Electoral Commission showed that Aubynn polled 34,090 votes, representing 50.10 per cent of the valid ballots cast, to defeat the NPP's Akua Afriyie, who garnered 33,881 (49.9%).

Hanna Bissiw predicts Ablekuma North elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw, who predicted Ewurabena Aubynn would win the repeat of Ablekuma North.

The remarks were made by the Minerals Development Fund's CEO in a widely shared video on YouTube.

Some social media users have commented on Dr. Hanna Bissiw's video, which major websites shared on their platforms.

