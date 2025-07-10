U.S.-based Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger shared an adorable video of her daughter, Pena, ahead of her big birthday celebration

Pena turns 11 years old on Friday, July 11, 2025, and an overexcited Afia has started the celebrations early

Social media users showered Afia with praise for her dedication to raising Pena, with many admiring the young girl's transformation

US-based Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has garnered praise on social media after sharing a video collage of her lovely daughter looking all grown.

Afia Schwarzenegger shared the video on TikTok on Thursday, July 10, 2025, a day before Pena’s 11th birthday.

It showed Pena in a lovely black and white combination ahead of her big day, which Afia Schwarzenegger has indicated she would celebrate massively.

Out of excitement, Schwarzenegger flaunted her daughter in a post showing her dressed royally.

Beautiful Pena had a bag in her hand with a fascinator on her head and a beautiful pair of shoes.

“Styled by her brothers...Rocking all the shoes, bags, and Jewelry in her mother's closet. LET ME USHER YOU INTO OSIKANIKAAKYIRE 11 ON 11 WEEKEND." Schwarzenegger wrote.

The images showed Pena's rapid development over the years and garnered massive praise for Afia Schwarzenegger on social media.

The TikTok video of Pena is below.

Afia Schwarzenegger has regularly shown off her daughter's rapid development in videos that typically garner her praise.

In June 2025, Schwarzenegger shared a video of Pena looking big and tall and walking like a model.

The video showed her daughter in a white dress and a black-and-white polka dot-style skirt.

She confidently displayed her catwalk with a phone in one hand and a sling purse draped over one shoulder.

Afia Schwarzenegger fondly praised her daughter’s performance in the video, writing in her caption: "Osikanikaakyire 1. Their heartache, their headache, my money. Miss Pena Geiling Amakona Boakye-Duah. Naa Achiaa Papabi.”

The TikTok video of Pena modelling is below.

Ghanaians react to Pena’s video

Social media users reacted positively to the video of Pena, which was shared by her mother ahead of her birthday.

Sarah Amoah said:

"God bless you, Mrs Afi,a because of this soul 🙏."

Aba's Crusine wrote:

"Cus of Pena.. God bless you paaa, you have really done great work."

DUODUWAA 02 commented:

"Happy birthday Osikani kaakyire papabi Ms Pena."

Obi💕dom💕bie💕 said:

"Styled by her brothers, awwwn 🥰."

Okyeamewaagh wrote:

"Osikani kaakyire 🥰🥰🥰massive improvement 🥰🥰"

Helen Cobinah commented:

"Sis, God bless you for taking care of your daughter ❤️❤️❤️. I love you so so so much."

Maamwusuaa said:

"If nothing at all koraaa haters can’t talk much when it comes to this prize 🏆"

Afia Schwarzenegger promises fan a wheelchair

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger promised to acquire a wheelchair for a needy fan.

This came after the fan joined her TikTok Live and complained to her about needing a wheelchair, which prompted the comedienne into action.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s actions melted the hearts of many people who took to the comment section to hail her and thank her for her generosity.

