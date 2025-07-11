Medikal visited Lyron International School in Spintex to celebrate comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Pena, on her 11th birthday

Medikal delighted children at the school as he gifted them with souvenirs branded with photos of Pena and himself

A happy Afia Schwarzenegger praised Medikal for his generosity and also shared an emotional birthday tribute for her daughter

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has earned high praise on social media after visiting Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter’s school on her birthday on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Medikal stormed the Lyron International School Complex in Spintex, where the comedienne’s daughter, Adiepena Geiling Amakona Boakye-Duah, aka Pena, was celebrating her 11th birthday.

The rapper donated souvenirs to the children in Pena’s class, with the items branded with photos of either Pena or Medikal.

Medikal also joined the children to sing Happy Birthday for the comedienne's daughter.

The rapper’s actions were widely praised on social media after the US-based Afia Schwarzenegger shared the video and expressed gratitude to him.

“DEAR GOD, I HAVE FINISHED BEEFING ALL MY DESTINY HELPERS ... PLS I DON'T WANT TO BEEF YOU AND YOUR ANGELS...BLESS @Medikal Mdk. FOR THE HEART HE ALWAYS HAS FOR HER..GOD PROTECT HIM AND HIS HOUSEHOLD AND MAKE HIM GREAT!!!” she wrote.

The TikTok video of Medikal at Pena’s school is below.

Afia Schwarzenegger celebrates daughter’s 11th birthday

Ghanaian social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger celebrated her daughter Pena as she turned 11 years old.

Schwarzenegger shared a video collage of her daughter, showing her clad in an all-black outfit and looking all grown.

In a heartfelt message, Schwarzenegger described her daughter as a blessing to everyone around her.

"You're a blessing to everyone around you. Happy, blessed 11th birthday, Nana Afia Achiaa (my mother). I love you and will still mother you in the next world," she wrote.

The Instagram video of Afia Schwarzenegger celebrating Pena on her birthday is below.

Medikal’s visit to Pena's school stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared varied reactions to the video showing Medikal sharing gifts at Pena’s school on her birthday.

vickyzugah said:

"It’s Peña’s birthday; he should have used her picture instead of his. Justice for penalistic Peña lol."

snefabrics wrote:

"This is beautiful."

villas_boaz commented:

"Awwwww, this is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️. God bless you, queen 🔥🔥🔥."

Messiah said:

"God bless Medikal, Shatta Wale, and the big boss herself, Afia."

Afia Mimi❤️✨💜💜 wrote:

"Happy birthday, dear. May God bless your new age with joy and happiness, more grace baby girl ☺️🎉🎉😌."

mr_dominic_37 commented:

"God bless you, @amgmedikal 🔥🔥❤️."

tdelphine said:

"I'm going to de school for my own😂😂😂😂😂."

Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter dances ballet

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter showed off her skills as a ballerina in a viral video.

Pena, dressed in all black, flaunted her talent by executing a few body rotations before transitioning into a cartwheel, followed by a two-legged split.

Her performance was widely praised on social media as Ghanaians hailed her growth, with many expressing confidence that she has a future in ballet.

