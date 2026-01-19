Over 98% of Ghana's small-scale gold exports in 2025 went to Dubai and India, according to data from the Ghana Gold Board

Of the over 100,000 kilograms of small-scale gold exported through the Ghana Gold Board in 2025, Dubai accounted for over 70%

There are concerns that any disruption in either Dubai or India would have immediate implications for Ghana’s gold export earnings

According to data from the Ghana Gold Board, 98.8% of Ghana's small-scale mining gold in 2025 went to Dubai in the UAE and India.

Joy News reported the Ghana Gold Board data that highlighted the concentration of Ghana's artisanally mined gold in two markets.

Over 98% of Ghana's small-scale mined gold goes to Dubai and India. Credit: Ghana Gold Board/Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images

Of the 103,804 kilograms of small-scale gold exported through GoldBod in 2025, Dubai accounted for more than 72%, making it by far the dominant destination, while India followed with about 25%.

Together, the two countries absorbed roughly 98.8% of Ghana’s small-scale gold exports during the year.

The remaining 1.2% was spread across 8 other countries:

Switzerland

South Africa

Hong Kong

USA

China

Austria

Qatar

Italy

There are concerns that any disruption in either Dubai or India would have immediate implications for Ghana’s gold export earnings.

The structure of the trade explains the imbalance.

Much of Ghana’s small-scale gold is exported unrefined and without a comprehensive traceability framework. That effectively shuts Ghana out of more premium markets, where stricter sourcing and refining standards apply.

As a result, exports are channelled to destinations willing to accept unrefined and weakly traceable gold. This limits Ghana’s bargaining power and can force sellers to accept discounts on pricing.

Small scale gold exports have become a key support for the cedi in 2025, generating more than $10 billion in export earnings and helping stabilise the currency.

Heavy dependence on just two markets means that policy changes, regulatory tightening, or demand shocks in either Dubai or India would quickly transmit to Ghana’s foreign exchange inflows and currency stability.

In effect, the concentration that has helped support the cedi also leaves it exposed.

