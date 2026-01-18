Senegal and Morocco will lock horns for the AFCON 2025 crown in what promises to be a thrilling finale in Rabat

The increased prize money underlines the growing commercial appeal of Africa’s premier football tournament

YEN.com.gh breaks down the financial rewards awaiting the champions, as well as what the losing finalists will take home

As Senegal and Morocco step onto the grand stage for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Rabat, the contest will stretch far beyond pride and legacy.

Alongside continental glory, a significant financial reward awaits the team that lifts the famous trophy at the Prince Abdellah Moulay Stadium on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has raised the stakes by increasing prize money for this edition, a clear sign of the tournament’s growing global appeal.

Sunday’s winner will secure a major cash payout, while the losing finalist will also earn a sizeable sum for reaching the last hurdle.

Even teams that bowed out earlier in the knockout rounds have been rewarded, ensuring strong financial backing for performance across the competition.

How much AFCON 2025 winner will earn

Prize distribution at AFCON 2025 reflects the scale African football has reached. Every stage comes with a reward, starting from the group phase through to the final.

Fourth in group - $500,000

Third in group - $700,000

Round of 16 - $800,000

Quarterfinalists - $1.3 million

Fourth place - 1.3 million

Third place - $2.5 million

Runner-up - $4 million

Champion - $10 million

According to beIN Sports, the champion is guaranteed $7 million for winning the title alone, which is the highest single prize in AFCON history.

When combined with earnings accumulated from earlier rounds, the eventual winners can take home up to $11.6 million in total.

Senegal and Morocco eye AFCON glory

For Senegal, victory would confirm their dominance on the continent, delivering a second AFCON title within three editions.

“Reaching the semi-finals has almost become the minimum for Senegal, and the final a habit,” said defender Moussa Niakhaté.

“We’ve always operated with respect — it’s part of the values instilled in us as Senegalese. At the end, there will be only one winner: either Morocco or us.”

Such success would underline years of consistency and careful planning at the highest level. However, they would have to negotiate the grand finale without captain Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra.

Meanwhile, the Atlas Lions are chasing a first AFCON crown since 1976 and hope to crown their home campaign with silverware and a financial boost that would echo far beyond the final whistle.

“The team that naturally has the pressure is Morocco. It’s normal — we’re playing at home,” said head coach Walid Regragui in his pre-match press conference, as cited by CAF Online.

“For us, the key factor will be managing emotions. My only fear is not playing freely, putting too much pressure on ourselves and starting to think negatively. This is a football match, a final: you have to play it, you have to enjoy it.”

With prestige, national pride, and millions on the line, the AFCON 2025 final promises a fitting end to a tournament filled with drama, passion, and moments that have united football fans across Africa.

