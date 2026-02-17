MTN Ghana users who feel limited by the restrictions on their wallets can effect an upgrade using some simple steps

Customers with a minimum account, which initially had a limit of GH¢2,000, were upgraded to GH¢3,000 for daily transaction limits in 2024

MTN customers can apply for medium wallet limits and maximum wallet limits, following the guidelines provided by the telecommunications giant

For people who feel the GH¢3,000 standard limit for mobile money wallets is not enough, there is a way to deepen the wallet.

The standard wallet daily limit was increased from GH¢2,000 to the current GH¢3,000 back in March 2024.

MTN Ghana has guidelines on how users in Ghana can increase their wallet limits. Credit: Nipah Dennsi

But you can increase your MTN MoMo wallet limit using our self-service option from minimum to medium.

MTN has explained the simple steps for this, which start with dialling *170#.

After this, mobile money users must:

Select Option “6” for My Wallet Select Option “7” Upgrade Profile Type Select Source Of Funds Enter Next Of Kin’s Name Enter Next Of Kin’s Number Select “1” to confirm or “2” to cancel Enter MoMo Pin to Confirm

After this process, one's profile will be upgraded, and the daily limit will be increased.

For those who desire the maximum wallet limit, they must follow a different process, which starts with visiting the website: https://mtncustomeronlinerequest.mtn.com.gh/

After that, the mobile money users must:

Enter your phone number to receive OTP Select MoMo Enhancement Form Fill the form and upload a picture of a valid ID card Upload a Utility Bill in your name or bank statement in your name, or notarised tenancy agreement Click on submit

Following this, an SMS will be sent with a ticket number. The process is expected to be completed seamlessly, though one can follow up with the ticket number via any of MTN's digital channels if the request is not completed after 24 hours.

What are the current Mobile Money limits?

After the Central Bank reviewed the transaction and balance limits of mobile money wallets upward, customers with a minimum account, which initially had a limit of GH¢2,000, were upgraded to GH¢3,000 for daily transaction limits.

Medium accounts with a current limit of GH¢10,000 have been increased to GH¢15,000.

In the same line, an enhanced account with a GH¢15,000 threshold has been reviewed to GH¢25,000 daily.

The review aligned with increasing transactions and changing customer needs, per a Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications statement.

The Telcos chamber said there is a trend of increasing mobile money transactions.

For enhanced accounts with a GH¢50,000 threshold, the limit has been reviewed upwards to GH¢75,000.

For monthly transactions, the minimum account limit has been reviewed from GH¢6,000 to GH¢10,000.

Increased commissions for vendors

Edward Ofori Agyeman, the president of the Mobile Money Association of Ghana, told YEN.com.gh that agents started benefiting from increased commissions around that time.

Agyeman said maximum commissions had been raised to GH¢8 from GH¢4. This affects transactions of GH¢2,000 and above.

He, however, said the increased wallets by the telcos were on their blind side.

