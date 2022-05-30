The central bank of Ghana is making a big move toward securing a cashless economy as it starts piloting the e-cedi in Sefwi Asafo, a town in Western North Region

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has explained that the e-cedi is designed as a digital replica of the Ghana cedi notes and coins

Apart from boosting Ghana's drive toward a cashless economy, the e-cedi is also expected to fight money laundering

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has begun piloting the offline feature of the e-cedi in the Western North Region town of Sefwi Asafo.

Governor of the BoG, Dr Ernest Addison, said on Monday, May 30, 2022, that selected users in that community have been using the e-cedi for daily purchases of food, groceries, and drinks.

“The BoG will continue to work with these users to obtain the critical usage data that will inform the decision about the e-cedi’s future after the pilot.

“These are clearly landmark events in providing digital leadership with the payment systems to lead to a digitalised economy in the near future,” the BoG boss said at the Ghana CEO Summit in Accra on Monday.

The e-cedi is designed as a digital replica of the Ghana cedi notes and coins. It is crafted as a retail token-based digital currency stored in a digital wallet, convertible to Ghana cedis in the form of cash or deposit money on a 1:1 ratio. The owner of e-cedis can redeem them for physical cedis and use them for a variety of payments.

For the online features, the e-cedi testing is limited to Vodafone Cash users, CalBank customers, and IT Consortium in Accra and Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The E-Cedi’s offline feature will allow users to make use of digital currency without the requirement of the internet.

The pilot testing of the e-cedi s expected to be completed before the end of the year. There’s expected to be an official app for users to use to make purchases.

The e-cedi is expected to fight money laundering and boost Ghana’s drive toward a cashless economy.

